Cristiano Ronaldo set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag over Manchester United future - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the January transfer window, according to reports. But first he will sit down for crunch talks with Erik ten Hag on Monday.

Chelsea are interested in signing Ronaldo after his fall-out with Ten Hag, reports suggest.

Ten Hag has refused to confirm whether Manchester United will offer David de Gea a new contract.

Premier League duo Brentford and Bournemouth as well as Rangers are monitoring Blackpool hotshot Jerry Yates.

Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was booed by his own fans ahead of their clash with Nantes on Sunday evening.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag over his Manchester United future

Harry Maguire is ready for a Manchester United return to boost his England World Cup prospects.

Tottenham could make a bid for Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni, reports suggest.

Burnley have fast-tracked goalkeeper Charlie Casper into their first-team squad training group - at the age of just 17.

Villarreal star Alex Baena was brutally sent off after lifting his shirt to pay an emotional tribute to the club's late vice-president, Jose Manuel Llaneza.

Newcastle have joined Chelsea in the chase for Brighton main man Leandro Trossard, according to reports.

Crystal Palace will hold talks with star man Wilfried Zaha over a new long-term contract.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in £90m Benfica defender and Manchester United target Antonio Silva.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea co-controlling owner Todd Boehly may be open to signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January. Boehly has forged a close relationship with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes and was interested in signing the 37-year-old from Manchester United in the summer, but found opposition from then Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Assistant editor of the Mirror Darren Lewis and The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell debate whether Manchester United need to let Cristiano Ronaldo go in January and discuss the mood at the training ground.

Thomas Frank insists he is enjoying life at Brentford despite featuring on Aston Villa's list of possible replacements for Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool lead the race to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko ahead of Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG, with the 17-year-old forward set to become a free agent next summer

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is awaiting final diagnosis on a hamstring injury threatening his World Cup but early indications are the problem is not as bad as first feared.

Fabio Cannavaro has reportedly tried to resign from his managerial position at Benevento, having been in charge for just four matches and won just two points.

Alphonso Davies' Canadian national team shirt is no longer available on the national team website following a dispute between the governing body and the player's agent.

Kylian Mbappe's PSG mega-contract will see the forward earn over £547m in three years, according to reports.

Image: Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will reportedly earn £547m in three years

DAILY STAR

Manchester City are monitoring Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after he helped demolish Liverpool, according to reports.

Lionel Messi could make his 1,000th career appearance with Argentina in the World Cup final - and fans reckon it is his destiny to lift the trophy.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa will only have to pay just over €10m (£8.67m) to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new head coach as the club remain in talks with the Sporting Lisbon manager.

Image: Aston Villa remain in talks with Ruben Amorim

Tom Roebuck, the 21-year-old Sale Sharks wing, is set to be called up by England for their training camp in Jersey this week following Jonny May's serious injury on Friday night.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has reopened the feud between the Proteas and Australia over the ball-tampering scandal of 2018 with punchy claims that his team suspected wrongdoing from the start of the series.

THE INDEPENDENT

Wolves caretaker boss Steve Davis defended technical director Scott Sellars after Molineux turned ugly during the defeat to Leicester.

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo has been forced to sweat on his fate ahead of showdown talks with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar has revealed the Dutch giants informed Arsenal that Lisandro Martinez was not for sale in the summer - just weeks before Manchester United swooped for the versatile defender.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over whether Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Man United. Neville feels the situation surrounding the Portuguese needs to come to an end whilst Keane feels the forward can still play a role for the club

Claims that Arsenal could have signed Erling Haaland from Molde early in his career are fanciful, according to the club's former scout Brian McDermott.

Wayne Rooney made a visit to Manchester United's training ground this week to see how his sons are getting on at the club.

Football fans who want to follow Wales or England all the way to the World Cup final must expect to pay £5,000 minimum for the privilege.

Edwin van der Sar insists he has no intention of returning to Manchester United - despite previously hinting he would be open to the move.

Raphael Varane's hopes of going to the World Cup have been boosted, with reports the France defender will be available for selection next month.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic hero Shunsuke Nakamura has called time on a remarkable career after playing his final game at the age of 44.

DAILY RECORD

Interest in Keanu Baccus is growing after Cardiff City became the latest club to watch the Australia international.

Under-fire Gio van Bronckhorst is hoping Leon King can give Rangers a much-needed Champions League boost for Napoli.