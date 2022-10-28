Arsenal warned it will cost £85m to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk- Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Shakhtar Donetsk have dealt Arsenal a transfer warning by declaring Mykhaylo Mudryk is valued at over £85m.

Juventus could reportedly be fined a staggering £51m for hiding an alleged secret payment to Cristiano Ronaldo.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Arthur Melo's injury is 'really serious', admitting the midfielder will be out 'long-term'.

Manchester United are working on getting Alejandro Garnacho to sign a new contract.

PSG and Real Madrid are reportedly set to go head-to-head for the signing of Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick.

The loan fee Inter Milan paid for Romelu Lukaku has been confirmed - and it is only a fraction of the hefty price Chelsea paid for him last year.

SUNDAY TIMES

The prospect of Wasps being back in business has grown significantly after a consortium that includes several distinguished former players had an offer accepted by the club's joint-administrators to buy the men's team and the successful academy.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Brighton are ready to cash-in on Moises Caicedo - but want an eye-watering £85m for him.

Raheem Sterling had a "really, really bad time" during Chelsea's defeat to Brighton on Saturday according to former Blues star Pat Nevin, who says the 27-year-old doesn't deserve a World Cup place on current form.

Manchester United are looking to build their own Hotel Football at the club's Carrington training ground.

Lionel Messi has reportedly been ignoring phone calls from Barcelona president Joan Laporta as he continues to avoid any contact with his former club.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

PSV could be forced to sell Cody Gakpo for as cheap as £25m when the January transfer window opens, according to reports in Holland.

Sergio Romero has hinted he'd love to return to Manchester United during a candid chat with fans outside Old Trafford.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

A tussle match between Lucas Moura and a Bournemouth ball boy concluded with the boy being marched away from the sidelines.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Barcelona have added 19 players to their transfer shortlist ahead of the January window opening next year - despite their financial turmoil.

SCOTTISH SUN

Michael Beale delighted Rangers fans by popping into the Louden Tavern ahead of today's clash with Aberdeen.

Graeme Souness has backed Rangers and Celtic to build a massive shared stadium to join the Premier League elite.

DAILY RECORD

Real Madrid are facing a race to have Karim Benzema fit for their Champions League clash with Celtic on Wednesday.

Italian legend Sebastiano Nela has issued a vicious dig at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos by insisting he looked three stone overweight when he played Napoli.