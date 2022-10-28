Cristiano Ronaldo: Sporting Lisbon to attempt to re-sign Manchester United forward in January - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United's resolve to keep Cristiano Ronaldo will be tested by Sporting Lisbon in the New Year.

Brighton are ready to cash-in on Moises Caicedo - but want an eye-watering £85m for him.

Image: Raheem Sterling has been lining up as a wing-back for Chelsea in recent weeks

Raheem Sterling had a "really, really bad time" during Chelsea's defeat to Brighton on Saturday according to former Blues star Pat Nevin, who says the 27-year-old doesn't deserve a World Cup place on current form.

Manchester United are looking to build their own Hotel Football at the club's Carrington training ground.

Lionel Messi has reportedly been ignoring phone calls from Barcelona president Joan Laporta as he continues to avoid any contact with his former club.

LIV Golf is promising more new signings by the end of the year for the lucrative Saudi-funded tour's second season in 2023.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Cristiano Ronaldo branded his return to Manchester United a "disaster" a new book sensationally claims.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi came 'very close' to playing each other in a £90m All-Stars super-match at Wembley.

Fulham are considering making another move for Arsenal outcast Cedric Soares.

Barcelona will switch their sights to Bruno Guimaraes after admitting defeat in their bid to land Bernardo Silva.

New Aston Villa manager Unai Emery wants to raid former club Villarreal for Nicolas Jackson.

Wolves will launch a new move for Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui and hope to make it third time lucky.

Wayne Rooney's DC United are keeping an eye on Burnley's Belgian winger Manuel Benson.

Image: Ben Brereton Diaz's Blackburn contract expires at the end of the season

Blackburn are planning to keep striker Ben Brereton Diaz in the window - even if he leaves for nothing in the summer.

Shakhtar Donetsk have dealt Arsenal a transfer warning by declaring Mykhaylo Mudryk is valued at over £85m.

Juventus could reportedly be fined a staggering £51m for hiding an alleged secret payment to Cristiano Ronaldo.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Government officials have condemned the Premier League's decision to leave supporters in the lurch with travel chaos over the festive period.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Arthur Melo's injury is 'really serious', admitting the midfielder will be out 'long-term'.

Manchester United are working on getting Alejandro Garnacho to sign a new contract.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are reportedly set to go head to head for the signing of Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick.

The loan fee Inter Milan paid for Romelu Lukaku has been confirmed - and it is only a fraction of the hefty price Chelsea paid for him last year.

Image: Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan after just one season at Chelsea

SUNDAY TIMES

The prospect of Wasps being back in business has grown significantly after a consortium that includes several distinguished former players had an offer accepted by the club's joint-administrators to buy the men's team and the successful academy.

SUNDAY MIRROR

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Image: Cody Gakpo impressed for PSV in their win over Arsenal this week

PSV could be forced to sell Cody Gakpo for as cheap as £25m when the January transfer window opens, according to reports in Holland.

Sergio Romero has hinted he'd love to return to Manchester United during a candid chat with fans outside Old Trafford.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Mauricio Pochettino passed on the Aston Villa manager's job and would have done the same with Villarreal as he holds out for one of the game's elite clubs.

A tussle match between Lucas Moura and a Bournemouth ball boy concluded with the boy being marched away from the sidelines.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Barcelona have added 19 players to their transfer shortlist ahead of the January window opening next year - despite their financial turmoil.

SCOTTISH SUN

Michael Beale delighted Rangers fans by popping into the Louden Tavern ahead of Saturday's clash with Aberdeen.

Graeme Souness has backed Rangers and Celtic to build a massive shared stadium to join the Premier League elite.

DAILY RECORD

Real Madrid are facing a race to have Karim Benzema fit for their Champions League clash with Celtic on Wednesday.

Italian legend Sebastiano Nela has issued a vicious dig at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos by insisting he looked three stone overweight when he played Napoli.