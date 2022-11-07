Paper Talk: European Super League failure a factor in Fenway Sports Group's decision to sell Liverpool

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

The failure of the American-led European Super League in 2021 and Todd Boehly's multi-billion dollar purchase of Chelsea are thought to be big factors in the Fenway Sports Group's decision to put Liverpool up for sale on Monday.

News that Fenway Sports Group have put Liverpool up for sale has got Red Sox fans excited, as Bostonians are hoping the deal would free up resources for their struggling team.

Eden Hazard's time at Real Madrid looks to be coming to an end after both parties agreed that the conclusion to a sorry three years was nigh, according to reports in Spain.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is set to be fit for the World Cup despite limping off in tears last month against Chelsea.

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu should be back in time to represent Japan at the World Cup, and isn't a long-term absentee for the Gunners.

Talks over extending Milan Skriniar's contract at Inter Milan are 'progressing well', according to Javier Zanetti.

DAILY MIRROR

John W Henry has put Liverpool on the market and will demand a staggering £4bn for the club.

THE SUN

Omari Hutchinson could be set for his Chelsea debut on Wednesday after being told not to report for international duty with Jamaica.

Graham Potter is whisking his Chelsea squad away for a warm weather boot camp just up the road from the World Cup.

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs want the rules on signing foreign players to be relaxed but are facing a battle with the FA, which fears doing so would have a negative impact on the England team.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester City have secured the services of highly-regarded Brentford analyst Jack Wilson, in a role focusing on set pieces.

Manchester United have experienced a huge amount of change in recent times and that is set to continue when director of football operations, Alan Dawson, makes an expected departure from Old Trafford.

One of the first decisions facing Julen Lopetegui as Wolves' new head coach surrounds the immediate future of Fabio Silva.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are said to be 'very optimistic' about signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window, per new reports.

THE INDEPENDENT

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) echoed Fifa's message of focusing on the football at the World Cup in Qatar, saying the time has come for "disagreements to take a back seat" with the tournament kicking off in two weeks.

Oleksandr Zinchenko wants to "kill the stereotype" of Arsenal being a team that should only be competing for a place in the Premier League top four as their unlikely title challenge continues.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers fans will get the chance to grill the under-fire Ibrox board after the date for the annual shareholders meeting was confirmed for next month.

Martin Boyle will fly out to Qatar in a bid to make Australia's World Cup camp.

Luton Town ran the rule over Motherwell starlet Max Johnston again on Friday night.

SCOTTISH SUN

Leeds are looking to extend Stuart McKinstry's deal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Courtney Lawes' return date remains uncertain after the England captain was left out of Eddie Jones' 36-player squad to face Japan this week.