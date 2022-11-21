Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward linked with Real Madrid return after Karim Benzema injury

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea will not let Romelu Lukaku extend his loan spell at Inter Milan beyond this season, according to reports.

Gareth Southgate wants England to become a major reference point for world football domination.

Qatar's beer ban could cost Fifa a staggering £40m with Budweiser prepared to play hard-ball.

Crystal Palace chiefs are to have an American summit to sort out Patrick Vieira's signing plans.

England's World Cup stars will be shielded from racist trolls at the competition by cutting-edge tech that blocks abuse from their phones.

Gary O'Neil wants to make Neil Critchley his right-hand man if he gets the job at Bournemouth.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is keen to sign Dundee United's Welsh midfielder Dylan Levitt.

Female referees are set to be used for the first time at a men's World Cup.

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to sell full-back Hector Bellerin after just six months at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has dealt Manchester United a major transfer blow after expressing how happy he is at the club.

David Wagner is keen on a job in Spain after turning down roles in England.

DAILY MIRROR

Riot police were called in to tackle crowd chaos at Doha's FIFA fan festival - just as the tournament kicked off.

Liverpool will reportedly allow England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave Merseyside on a free transfer next summer.

Virgil van Dijk reached out to Sadio Mane after the Dutchman's former Liverpool teammate saw his World Cup dream cruelly ended.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

TeamViewer are under mounting pressure to pull the plug on their £235m shirt sponsorship deal with Manchester United.

DAILY MAIL

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to former club Real Madrid for six months to deputise for the injured Karim Benzema, according to reports.

THE ATHLETIC

Tyler Adams has been named captain of the USMNT for the World Cup.

THE TIMES

Rangers star Borna Barisic insists he will not complain if he is dropped from Croatia's World Cup opener against Morocco this week.

The former England and Sussex all-rounder Luke Wright will be announced as the ECB's new men's national selector this week.

Joe Root is exploring the possibility of playing in the IPL for the first time having been liberated by his resignation as England's Test captain.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham look set to make a move for Ruslan Malinovskyi in the New Year with both Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte reportedly in agreement on chasing the Ukraine international's signature.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has appeared to advocate the Blues making a move for Memphis Depay in the near future, regarding the striker as "world class".

Javier Mascherano has denied suggestions that Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho was overlooked for Argentina's World Cup squad due to an attitude problem.

THE GUARDIAN

England's players will take the knee before the start of their game against Iran on Monday but Harry Kane must decide whether to support LGBTQ+ rights by wearing the "OneLove" rainbow captain's armband amid fears that the gesture could earn an instant booking.

Anthony Martial was involved in an angry confrontation with a Manchester United youth-team player during a training session last week overseen by Erik ten Hag.

Kyrie Irving will end his suspension from the Brooklyn Nets and return to the team after he issued an apology for linking to an antisemitic film.

SCOTTISH SUN

Fashion Sakala has taken to social media to confirm he's absolutely "fine" after vile rumours surrounding the Rangers star spread online.

Kenny McLean has emerged as a transfer target for Rangers, it's being reported.

Celtic could be set to land a January windfall thanks to former striker Moussa Dembele.

DAILY RECORD

Striker Jerry Yates has admitted it's a "nice feeling" to be linked with clubs like Rangers with reports suggesting Blackpool are ready to sell their star man.