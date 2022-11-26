Cristiano Ronaldo offered £1.2m a week to play until 40 | Tottenham chase USA star Weston McKennie - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUN ON SUNDAY

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered £1.2m a week to play into his 40s.

A beefy removal lorry sent to empty Cristiano Ronaldo's Cheshire mansion was too big to reach the house.

West Ham and Everton have jumped into the chase for rising star Jhon Duran.

Leicester are heading the race for Huddersfield's midfielder Etienne Camara - with the Terriers wanting as much as £10m.

All-time England top scorer Wayne Rooney has told manager Gareth Southgate to rest captain Harry Kane for their World Cup group clash with Wales.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United and Brazil midfielder Casemiro sends his best wishes to Cristiano Ronaldo after his departure from Old Trafford

SUNDAY TIMES

James Maddison has returned to England training following rehabilitation on a knee injury.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly took his Portugal team-mates out for dinner at the World Cup in Qatar as he puts the drama surrounding his Manchester United exit behind him.

Virgil van Dijk has fired back at Marco van Basten after the Dutch legend criticised the Liverpool player's defending in his country's 1-1 draw with Ecuador at the World Cup.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that the club are in talks to sign Palmeiras starlet Endrick.

Striker Romelu Lukaku is ahead of schedule in his recovery from injury but is unlikely to feature against Morocco in Belgium's second World Cup Group F fixture on Sunday, coach Roberto Martinez confirmed.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Gareth Southgate invited the families of England's players into the team camp for the first time on Saturday as he attempts to shut out criticism from the outside.

Manchester United face the threat of "another Glazer" unless the government applies a rigorous Chelsea-style audit to any potential takeover, given the failure to introduce a football regulator.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Ransom reports the Glazer family is open to selling Manchester United after 17 years of ownership

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Adrien Rabiot has hinted he could end up in the Premier League after all once his Juventus contract expires at the end of the season.

Chelsea reportedly have the option to recall Callum Hudson-Odoi from his loan spell with Bayer Leverkusen in January and the move could potentially save Todd Boehly millions in the transfer market with the Blues in desperate need of some attacking reinforcements.

Tottenham are seriously considering a move for USA star Weston McKennie after the World Cup, according to reports.

Image: Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing USA's Weston McKennie after the World Cup

SUNDAY MIRROR

Adama Traore's agent has reportedly offered Italian clubs Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus the chance to sign the Spain international.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have reached out to Botafogo coach Luis Castro and he could be an option should Michael Beale negotiations fail, it's being claimed in Brazil.

Former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat has come out of retirement to take charge of struggling Den Haag - his 25th job as a manager at the age of 75.