Chelsea close on Christopher Nkunku transfer & David Beckham to bid for Manchester United - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on Christopher Nkunku's transfer from RB Leipzig - with only a contract needing to be signed.

Image: RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku

THE SUN

David Beckham will make a bid to buy Manchester United, pal Rio Ferdinand has revealed.

Arsenal and Manchester United fans will reportedly be able to snap up sponsorless shirts from next season.

Juventus are targeting a January switch for Manchester United target Nico Williams, according to reports.

THE TIMES

Gareth Southgate is set to recall Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker to England's starting line-up as he looks to add experience to his team in what is expected to be an intense all-British clash with Wales.

Image: Kyle Walker is set to be recalled by Gareth Southgate

Eddie Jones' future as England head coach remains uncertain with the RFU unable to say whether he will attend a World Cup planning trip next month.

DAILY MAIL

EDeclan Rice has labelled Phil Foden as England's 'most technically gifted player,' while Manchester City and national team-mate Kalvin Phillips has insisted the attacker's best position is playing as a number 10.

Liverpool have appointed Jonathan Power as their new club doctor and he will begin the role before the Premier League's resumption.

Teenage sensation Gavi missed training on Monday, a day after Spain's 1-1 draw with Germany at the World Cup.

Image: Gavi missed training for Spain on Monday

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal legend David Seaman has weighed in on the prospect of Jude Bellingham moving to the Emirates next summer.

Karim Benzema could reportedly still rejoin France's World Cup squad with the Real Madrid striker believed to be recovering from injury quicker than expected.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United will have to fork out over £100m if they want to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the January transfer window.

Image: Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring for Argentina at the World Cup

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde has named Manchester United as another club he would like to play for during a TikTok session.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Kyle Walker is in line to start his first England game at this World Cup against Wales, but it remains to be seen whether it will be in a back three or a back four.

Shaun Edwards remains hopeful of coaching England at some point in the future.