Man Utd could be forced to sell Marcus Rashford | Germany to snub Thomas Tuchel for Jurgen Klopp - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester United fear they will be forced to sell Marcus Rashford next summer.

The German FA will snub Thomas Tuchel in favour of waiting for Jurgen Klopp when it comes to appointing their next international boss.

Image: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has impressed for England during the World Cup in Qatar

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United and Newcastle face a huge penalty if they want to land Brighton star Moises Caicedo.

Canada striker Jonathan David is keen on a Premier League move.

Wolves are early favourites to swoop for Argentina left-back Marcos Acuna.

Belgium star Eden Hazard is reportedly considering retirement from international football.

Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly expected to become the new Uruguay boss.

Arsenal lost 4-2 to Watford in a behind-closed-doors friendly earlier on Saturday.

Manchester United reportedly tried to swap Donny van de Beek for Juventus star Weston McKennie, according to a public prosecutor.

Marcelo's son Enzo Alves Vieira has signed a professional contract with Real Madrid.

Uruguay star Jose Gimenez could be banned for 15 games after elbowing a Fifa official as his side were knocked out of the World Cup.

Granit Xhaka is set to dodge a Fifa punishment despite bending their ban on political protests.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Allcott and Zac Djellab join Kyle Walker for The Heated Debate where they discuss what could be the next move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is still open to offers as the Portuguese superstar still hasn't decided whether to accept a £173m-a-year offer from Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr - and that he will only determine his future after the World Cup.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are willing to pay Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi's £51.4m release clause, according to reports.

Darwin Nunez has issued an emotional apology to the Uruguayan people after the South Americans failed to advance to the World Cup knock-out stage.

THE OBSERVER

Serbia supporters displayed fascist slogans and aimed racist chants towards ethnic Albanians during their side's match against Switzerland on Friday night, according to an eyewitness account.

THE ATHLETIC

Denzel Dumfries has described links to Chelsea as a "compliment" but said he is "focused on nothing else but the national team and Inter Milan".

Ben White will not travel with the Arsenal squad for their training camp in Dubai.

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has said he is "okay" with not starting for the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup because he "expected to play nothing" under Louis van Gaal in Qatar.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer for AC Milan star Ismael Bennacer, who is set to be out of contract with the Italian giants at the end of next season.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Soccer Saturday's Paul Merson analyses England's potential route to the World Cup final in Qatar

England players will land bonuses of around £400,000 each for winning the World Cup and are expected to earn more from endorsements if their tournament ends in glory during the next fortnight.

Former Bayern Munich manager Jens Scheuer has emerged as a leading candidate for Women's Super League club Brighton & Hove Albion's vacant managerial post.

The All England Club has come under fire from local MPs for its high-handed approach to the new development site at neighbouring Wimbledon Park Golf Club.

SUNDAY MAIL

A representative of Egyptian forward Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy has claimed that Celtic have made contact over a potential move to the Scottish champions.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have been linked with Dutch star Said Hamulic.