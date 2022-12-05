Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on Belgium shortlist to replace Roberto Martinez - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Vincent Kompany is on the shortlist to replace Roberto Martinez as Belgium boss.

Manchester United are lining up a free transfer for Yann Sommer, according to reports.

Raheem Sterling has vowed he will only return to England's World Cup campaign when his family are "safe".

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly called in his lawyers to demand a £17m payment from former club Juventus.

Tottenham are keen on signing Club Brugge ace Andreas Skov Olsen, according to reports.

Newcastle are reportedly aiming to beat Barcelona to the signing of Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos.

Tottenham and Arsenal are in a transfer battle to sign Ecuador's 20-year-old defender Piero Hincapie, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Worried England World Cup stars have put security guards on 24-hour red alert following the robbery on Raheem Sterling's home that has heightened fears they are the target of organised gangs.

DAILY MAIL

Portuguese newspaper A Bola has published a poll revealing 70 per cent of readers want Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for the Switzerland last-16 tie.

England fans' enjoyment of their side's win over Senegal to reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday evening was marred by a series of altercations amongst the travelling support at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Lionel Messi has claimed that Brazil, Spain and France are the three remaining favourites to win the 2022 World Cup.

Real Madrid's chances of signing Brazilian wonderkid Endrick have increased as it's reported that they have promised to meet a condition in which they won't also sign Man City star Erling Haaland.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete after the sportwear giant ended its relationship with the NBA star.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Germany striker Max Kruse has revealed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was forced to apologise after seeing his transfer to Anfield cancelled.

Those at the top of the Barcelona hierarchy are reportedly resigned to missing out on Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans due to the fact he is expected to join another club - Arsenal.

THE ATHLETIC

US businessman John Textor has hit a snag in his attempts to buy French side Lyon, his ambitions complicated by a requirement to obtain the agreement of Crystal Palace's shareholders, the club in which he has a 40 per cent stake.

Chelsea have included Reece James, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana in their 25-man squad for their mid-season trip to Dubai.

THE TIMES

Iran's clerical leadership has punished one of its most celebrated former footballers, Ali Daei, for supporting recent protests by closing his jewellery shop and restaurant.

Eddie Jones is fighting for his survival with at least one of his senior coaches considering resigning if the Australian remains as England head coach.

Image: Eddie Jones is under huge pressure as England rugby union head coach

The IOC has been criticised for inviting Russia's Olympic president to a high-level summit this week to discuss the future of the Olympic movement, despite his comments that his country's athletes should be honoured to fight in the war against Ukraine.

DAILY EXPRESS

Harry Kane has turned to David Beckham for captaincy tips as he attempts to lead England to World Cup glory.

Aston Villa want to sign a marquee wide forward for Unai Emery in January as they prepare to back their newly-appointed head coach in the winter market with Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram and Matheus Cunha of Atletico Madrid the main targets of interest.

DAILY STAR

FIFA have been forced into action after Morocco supporters were left furious over a lack of tickets available for their World Cup round of 16 clash against Spain, with prices skyrocketing away from the official sales points.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers chairman Douglas Park has suffered a fresh blow ahead of tomorrow's AGM after a leading fan group announced they'll be voting against his re-election bid.

Lawrence Shankland insists he knew that Cammy Devlin was going to get Lionel Messi's jersey at the end of his World Cup journey.