Ben White allegedly had bust-up with England assistant manager Steve Holland at World Cup - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Ben White returned home from England's World Cup camp following an alleged bust-up with assistant boss Steve Holland. The Arsenal defender also became unhappy in the England camp and struggled to mix with his fellow team-mates.

Image: England defender Ben White returned home for 'personal reasons' on November 30

DAILY MAIL

England star Jude Bellingham will tell Borussia Dortmund he wants to leave the club after the World Cup, according to reports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jude Bellingham's former coach Mike Dodds believes he made the correct decision by leaving England to play for Borussia Dortmund in Germany

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly asked the board a few months ago to sign a player like Sofyan Amrabat in January.

FIFA has become embroiled in a series of legal disputes with the Qatari authorities with relations between the two main World Cup organisers at an all-time low as the tournament reaches the quarter-finals.

Juventus will be welcomed back into the fold of Europe's elite clubs following their leading role in the rebel European Super League at a Board meeting of the European Club's Association in Doha on Friday.

Manchester United's former assistant Rene Meulensteen has lauded Portugal manager Fernando Santos for how he has handled Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup.

Harry Maguire's threat from set-pieces makes him the man France must devise a plan to stop, according to daily French newspaper L'Equipe.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is poised to step up his bid to land Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United forward's goalscoring form at the World Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has suggested his club will try to sign Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford in the summer on a free transfer

Leicester Tigers will demand £2m in compensation from the Rugby Football Union should the governing body attempt to raid their coaching staff.

The England and Wales Cricket Board are set to act upon one of the recommendations of the High Performance Review by implementing use of the Kookaburra ball in the County Championship next summer.

THE SUN

Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly being lined up for a move by Real Madrid.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United's club doctor Steve McNally is leaving his role after 16 years.

THE TIMES

The deal for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk is "almost done" and the undisputed heavyweight clash could be held as soon as late February in Saudi Arabia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shane McGuigan, Gary Logan join Andy Scott as they look back at Oleksandr Usyk's wins over Anthony Joshua and pinpoint the advantages for Tyson Fury

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Chinese owners are looking for a new investor in the club but insist they will not entertain any takeover offers despite financial pressures on their main business.

DAILY MIRROR

England wives and girlfriends have been lending their support to Raheem Sterling's family as he prepares to fly back to Qatar.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic could be set to add to their midfield ranks yet again with Ferencvaros midfielder Aissa Laidouni the latest star to be linked with a move to the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Barry Ferguson has accused Rangers recruitment chiefs of botching a bargain basement deal for his own nephew - and pricing themselves out of signing him in the future.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Liquidators of Rangers' old operating company have finally settled their dispute with the tax authorities - after agreeing to a £56m deal with HMRC.