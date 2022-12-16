Manchester United plan £43m Cody Gakpo January bid; FA hopeful over Gareth Southgate future - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United are planning a €50m (£43.1m) bid for Cody Gakpo once the January transfer window opens.

Gareth Southgate has sparked positivity within the Football Association that he will decide to stay on as England manager and save them from a potential backlash over the search for a successor.

DAILY MAIL

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Spain after two days training with Real Madrid to head to Dubai.

David Datro Fofana revealed just six months ago that Chelsea is his dream club, with the player now edging closer to a January move to Stamford Bridge from Molde.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Man Utd and current France midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly been banned from attending the World Cup final despite plans being put in place to fly over.

Karim Benzema has hinted he has no intentions of returning to the France squad for the World Cup final - despite recovering from his injury.

Kylian Mbappe's 15-year-old brother Ethan made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain's first team in a mid-season friendly against Paris FC on Friday.

Clive Tyldesley was "bitterly disappointed" to be overlooked by ITV for the latter stages of their live World Cup coverage but insists there was no falling out with the channel's bosses.

THE SUN

English referee Anthony Taylor has reportedly been blocked from refereeing the World Cup final between Argentina and France - because of ill-feeling over the Falkland Islands.

FIFA has blocked Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky from giving a World Cup final message - as Gianni Infantino said the pitch must never be a place for protests.

Manchester United are ready to enter the race to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Newcastle have identified Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as a major transfer target.

THE TIMES

Wolves want to bring in up to six new players in the January transfer window, with the club's new manager Julen Lopetegui indicating he wants to add more British players to the squad.

David Dein, one of the driving forces behind the formation and growth of the Premier League, voiced his relief that the European Super League was all but seen off yesterday, but warned that the promotion and relegation structure of the English pyramid must be "protected" from American owners.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United tabled a bid to bring youth prodigy Kendry Paez to Old Trafford earlier this year.

Arsenal transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is now open to joining the Gunners.

DAILY RECORD

Robbie Neilson insists Kye Rowles wants to stay at Hearts - and will be an even better player for his World Cup experience.

Reports in South Korea suggest the options are narrowing for striker Cho Gue-Sung as he sets out his priorities to clubs, with Celtic one of just two clubs to make the grade.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Malik Tillman is ready to commit his long-term future to Rangers, less than halfway through his season-long loan from Bayern Munich.

Ange Postecoglou is unhappy with Celtic's Scott Robertson after he revealed to the press that he's leaving the club.