FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants to hold World Cup every three years - Paper Talk

Monday 19 December 2022 23:25, UK
THE DAILY MAIL
FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants to hold the World Cup every three years as part of a long-term plan to revolutionise international football.
FIFA are facing questions after celebrity chef Nusret Gokce - better known as Salt Bae - somehow gained access to the pitch at the Lusail Stadium after the World Cup final and was seen touching the iconic trophy.
Erik ten Hag has brought mind coaches into Manchester United to help his players cope with any psychological issues.
THE SUN
N'Golo Kante wants a pre-contract deal with Barcelona in January as he eyes a free transfer in summer, reports in Spain say.
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag using drone to study squad training sessions in bid to transform club's fortunes.
Manchester United might have to pay Diogo Costa's £65mi release clause to land the Porto keeper.
THE TIMES
Eddie Jones says he may have been too nice to England players.
THE DAILY STAR
Ally Pally new boy Danny Jansen was budding footballer before tractor shattered his leg.
DAILY MIRROR
Emiliano Martinez's starring role as Argentina won the World Cup has not gone unnoticed, with Bayern Munich reportedly eyeing a move for the goalkeeper.
Jude Bellingham's opinion on Man Utd transfer very clear with brutal response.
THE DAILY TELEGRAPH
Everton winger Anthony Gordon is close to pledging his immediate future to Goodison Park by signing a new long-term contract.
THE ATHLETIC
Crystal Palace shareholder John Textor completes Lyon takeover.
Southampton have been fined £10,000 and given a suspended six-month ban from recruiting academy players after the Premier League found them guilty of breaking rules when signing a player from another club's academy.
THE DAILY RECORD
Momodou Bojang looks set to leave Hibs next month as Lee Johnson steps up his January clearout.
Barcelona are reportedly in the hunt to sign Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic after his World Cup heroics with Croatia.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
Hearts hit major stumbling block in bid to sign 'Japanese Mbappe' Yutaro Oda.