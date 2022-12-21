Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid ready to spend £1bn to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Real Madrid are ready to spend almost £1bn to bring Kylian Mbappe to the club from Paris Saint-Germain - the total includes a transfer fee of £132m and more than £500m in wages.

Argentina could put Lionel Messi on one of their banknotes as part of plans to celebrate his first World Cup final success.

Thomas Tuchel has left the United Kingdom and is, according to reports in Germany, upping his knowledge of Spanish in preparation for taking on his next role.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff now says midfielder Frenkie de Jong is one of the club's "untouchables" ahead of the January transfer window.

Image: Frenkie de Jong was a Manchester United target last summer

THE TIMES

Tottenham have been warned they could derail the United Kingdom's bid for Euro 2028 if they agree a stadium sponsorship deal with Google, or another company, which will not allow them to take the name off during the tournament.

Paul Farbrace believes Ben Duckett should keep his spot as England opener for the Ashes after a superb return to Test cricket in the one-sided series against Pakistan.

DAILY MAIL

England spinner Adil Rashid felt pressured by Azeem Rafiq into backing racism claims that he does not remember, according to a senior figure at Yorkshire in a signed witness statement provided to the ECB to help their case against Michael Vaughan.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has criticised Gianni Infantino's plans to reform the Club World Cup and expand the World Cup to 48 teams.

Bosses at Eintracht Frankfurt claim to have been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and joked "he was likely offered to every Champions League club" as the Portugal forward continues to wait on his next club after leaving Manchester United.

Arsenal and Tottenham are both showing interest in Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister but appear to be prioritising positions other than midfield, which could leave Atletico Madrid in pole position to make their move.

Leicester City would love to make a move for Angers and Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi if their transfer budget will allow it, but his potential £39m price tag and their interest in also signing Sassuolo's Jeremie Boga could make that tough.

Alice Pignagnoli, a goalkeeper for Italian third tier women's side Lucchese, claims to have been fired after telling the club she was pregnant.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Gallagher Premiership clubs are at risk of "heading for disaster" with their collective net debt amassed over the last six years having reached £300m.

THE GUARDIAN

Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed are expected to sit out England's Test series with New Zealand in February as management juggle their resources ahead of a busy Ashes and World Cup year - Ahmed could instead head to the Indian Premier League.

DAILY STAR

Olympiakos' B team refused to return to the pitch during their clash with Athens Kallithea in protest at a series of questionable decisions made by the match referee, with the game eventually having to be abandoned. A later statement also criticised Greek referees chief, former PL official Steve Bennett.