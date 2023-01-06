Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid confident of winning race to sign England international - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE MIRROR

Real Madrid are confident they will win the race for Jude Bellingham's signature in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp faces having to omit at least two senior players from Liverpool's Champions League squad for the second half of the season following the signing of Cody Gakpo.

THE DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are eyeing a possible move for Monaco and France centre-back Axel Disasi.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez will reportedly break the law in Saudi Arabia as it is illegal for non-married couples to live together - but they aren't expected to be punished by authorities.

Eden Hazard has been offered a chance to resurrect his career by Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to reports.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly given the green light for the Gunners to make a shock bid for Declan Rice in the summer.

The San Francisco 49ers' takeover of Leeds United could face opposition from a middle eastern buyer.

Roma are eager to tie Chris Smalling down with a new contract after watching him excel against Bologna on Wednesday evening, with Inter Milan interested in signing Smalling for free during the summer window.

Leicester City have asked about Lorient winger Dango Ouattara.

Aston Villa are showing interest in Las Palmas' highly-rated attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro.

Southampton, QPR and Coventry are among the clubs interested in Hearts defender Alex Cochrane.

Southampton are exploring a loan move for Everton defender Michael Keane, 29, but the Goodison club will not loan to a rival.

Manchester United's medical team are still investigating the injury to Donny van de Beek's right knee before they will know how long the Dutchman faces on the sidelines.

Two of Britain's leading boxing referees are embroiled in a legal battle with the British Boxing Board of Control over allegations of victimisation and discrimination.

THE SUN

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is closing in on a £15m swoop for Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.

Anthony Joshua has been told he does not fit in Tyson Fury's plans for 2023 - but can fight Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois instead.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted Frenkie de Jong is "not for sale" in a blow to Manchester United.

Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly monitoring Napoli winger Hirving Lozano.

Leandro Trossard is ready to quit Brighton in the summer after rejecting a new contract at the Amex Stadium, according to reports.

THE DAILY STAR

Erik ten Hag is on a collision course with former club Ajax after being told to cough up almost £40m for striker Mohammed Kudus.

THE TIMES

England rugby internationals may need to accept lower salaries if the Gallagher Premiership is to have a sustainable future, according to club executives.

The families of 9/11 victims say they fear for their safety after it was claimed that the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf is building "an intelligence file" on them.

Nick Evans is set to be appointed England's attack coach before the Six Nations.

UK Athletics is close to agreeing a new sponsorship deal with Nike that will involve an up-front payment of future earnings in a bid to resolve the financial crisis at the organisation.

THE EVENING STANDARD

Harry Kane says he will remember his penalty miss against France for the rest of his life - but insists it has made him even hungrier for success with Tottenham and England.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Pepe to join him at Al Nassr.

THE ATHLETIC

Brendan Rodgers has called on Leicester to sell anyone who doesn't want to be at the club during the January transfer window - including the seven players who are out of contract in the summer.

Aston Villa and Middlesbrough are in advanced talks over a loan move for Cameron Archer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta remains convinced a new European Super League to initially compete with the Premier League will become a reality in the next two years.

Image: FIFA president Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has called for good fans to "shut up" racists after Lecce pair Samuel Umtiti and Lameck Banda were subjected to abuse during their Serie A game against Lazio.

Erik ten Hag has said he will not rush Jadon Sancho back into his first-team plans following his return to Carrington.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The age-fraud crisis to engulf Cameroon's Under-17 team has intensified after more players failed medical tests ordered by Samuel Eto'o, the president of the country's football association.

Henrik Stenson will play in his first DP World Tour event since being dismissed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain for joining LIV Golf six months ago at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are now prioritising the signing of a new forward for Erik ten Hag after resolving their brief goalkeeping dilemma.

DAILY RECORD

Graeme Shinnie sealed his return to Aberdeen and admits he's desperate to take a trophy to Pittodrie at the second time of asking.

Stevie Crawford insists Dundee United have no fears about unleashing Salford City target Tony Watt on Rangers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former England Under-21 keeper Angus Gunn could finally be ready to switch his allegiance to Scotland.