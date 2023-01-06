Arsenal stepping up their bid to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE TELEGRAPH

Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix.

Aston Villa are in advanced talks with Real Betis over a £12 million deal for Alex Moreno, as Unai Emery targets January signings.

Roberto Martinez is a contender for the Portugal national team job and may need to make a decision over staying in international football or returning to club management.

Image: Roberto Martinez

Arsenal will not be drawn into a bidding war with Chelsea in the battle for Mykhailo Mudryk and will refuse to pay over the odds for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger.

Aston Villa are set to sign England midfielder Lucy Staniforth from Manchester United.

The Rugby Football Union hopes that a woman could be in contention to be appointed head coach of the England men's team within the next decade.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Back Pages Tonight, Sunday Mirror's Chief Football Writer Simon Mullock and football commentator Jacqui Oatley discuss the future of Frank Lampard

THE DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

Thierry Henry has reportedly told Belgium that he wants to become the national team's head coach after serving as an assistant to Roberto Martinez.

Barcelona have ruled themselves out of a move for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, as they refuse to stump up his £70.8million price tag.

Jude Bellingham has reportedly held talks with Borussia Dortmund over his next move amid interest from Real Madrid and a clutch of Premier League clubs in the England star.

THE TIMES

N'Golo Kanté is set to sign new Chelsea contract.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has lauded the qualities of England's Jude Bellingham but added that he's happy to stick with the talented young midfielders already at the club.

EVENING STANDARD

Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Galatasaray's Sacha Boey should a Selhurst Park return not materialise for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Tottenham's Heung-min Son has revealed he loses sight of the ball while playing in a protective mask, but says he is still wearing it due to concern from his parents.

Image: Heung-Min Son looks dejected as Harry Kane walks by following Tottenham's defeat to Aston Villa

THE SUN

Manchester United have made a loan offer to sign Al-Nassr striker Vincent Aboubakar, according to reports.

Chelsea are still keen on Josko Gvardiol transfer but face competition from Tottenham for £88m-rated defender.

Manchester City are reportedly weighing up a move for Real Madrid ace Ferland Mendy.

Arsenal will wear a special all-white kit in the FA Cup on Monday as part of their 'No More Red' campaign to tackle knife crime.

THE DAILY STAR

Manchester United could add £250million to their transfer budget - but it would require a mass exodus, including stars such as Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire.

Besiktas want to end Dele Alli's loan - but Everton don't want him back, reports suggest.

THE MIRROR

Todd Boehly will not axe Graham Potter if he fails to deliver a top-four finish at Chelsea.

Image: Chelsea manager Graham Potter during the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium, Brighton.

DAILY EXPRESS

Lewis Hamilton is tipped to spend another two years in F1 despite stalled contract talks.

THE DAILY RECORD

Southampton will watch Daizen Maeda in the League Cup semi-final next week as they consider a transfer bid for another Celtic star, according to a report.

The Ardon Jashari-to-Celtic transfer talk has got louder after the Luzern captain employed a new agent with clubs circling.