Tottenham monitoring Brighton winger Leandro Trossard | Harry Maguire to remain at Man Utd - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are among one of multiple clubs monitoring the situation of Brighton winger Leandro Trossard.

Harry Maguire will not be joining Aston Villa in the January window, despite recent speculation the Manchester United skipper could be on his way to their Premier League rivals.

Premier League title contenders Arsenal and Newcastle United have enquired about the possibility of landing one of Barcelona's brightest talents, Alejandro Balde.

Image: Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing Brighton winger Leandro Trossard

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as they prepare to sign a long-term successor to Hugo Lloris in the summer.

Burnley and Besiktas are in discussions about cancelling Wout Weghorst's loan after the Netherlands striker pleaded with the Turkish club to let him join Manchester United.

THE SUN

Manchester United star Antony has told of his terror after crashing his BMW sports car on a motorway on New Year's Eve.

Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci has insisted that Manchester United will have to compensate them should they sign Wout Weghorst.

Jude Bellingham forgot his passport before jetting off with Borussia Dortmund and needed his mum to bail him out.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is keeping an eye on midfielder Lewis O'Brien at Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea's massive injury crisis could cost Mason Burstow a loan move.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have received an apology from the Premier League for scheduling their match against Crystal Palace for later this month. The decision means that Erik ten Hag's side will play four games in the space of just 12 days.

Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta could bring two new players to Elland Road over the coming days, with a full agreement edging closer for Georginio Rutter and a bid dispatched for World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi, as the Whites put plans in place to pull away from the Premier League relegation zone.

DAILY MIRROR

Image: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been linked with a move to Aston Villa

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is expected to stay at Old Trafford beyond the January transfer window despite shock rumours linking him with a move to Aston Villa.

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly rejected an offer to coach the men's United States National Team, offering a glimmer of hope to any Premier League clubs retaining an interest in his services.

DAILY RECORD

Excited Michael Beale says he can't wait to get his hands on his new Rangers recruits - but admits he's not sure if he'll have them wrapped up in time for Hampden.

Hearts have won the loan race for Aussie World Cup wonderkid Garang Kuol.

Lee Johnston insists his Hibs side earned the right to celebrate for stopping the rot after a week of getting slaughtered.