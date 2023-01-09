Everton unwilling to meet Jordan Pickford's wage demands | Roberto Martinez prepares Cristiano Ronaldo talks - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Jordan Pickford has told Everton he wants to stay but the club are not prepared to meet the wage increase he is asking for.

Chelsea have verbally agreed to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season.

Manchester United are still confident of landing Dutch forward Wout Weghorst on loan despite Turkish club Besiktas insisting no deal is in place.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol discuss Manchester United's potential move for Burnley's Wout Weghorst on-loan.

THE TIMES

West Ham have made a renewed approach to sign the Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri with the hope of signing him on loan for the rest of the season.

Roberto Martínez, the new Portugal head coach, will talk to Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming days to ascertain whether the country's all-time leading goalscorer wants to continue playing international football.

Emma Raducanu said that she is taking her recovery from injury "a day at a time" after a cautious practice session highlighted the race she faces to be fit for the start of the Australian Open next week.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea's owners remain convinced that Graham Potter is the right man to lead them forward despite the team's dismal form.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A club-by-club round up of all the transfer news from across the Premier League.

Manchester United remain in talks with Burnley over signing Wout Weghorst until the end of the season, and the Holland striker has made it clear that he wants to move to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are staying in a hotel in one of Saudi Arabia's tallest buildings, at a monthly cost in excess of £250,000 a month.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Qatar has signalled potential interest in taking a stake in Tottenham Hotspur after the nation's most influential sporting chief met with Daniel Levy. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is also president of Paris Saint-Germain, held talks with the executive chairman last week as the nation weighs up ambitious post-World Cup investment.

Nottingham Forest have launched £18m move for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo.

FA Cup matches using the video assistant referee have been relying on dramatically fewer camera angles than are made available in the Premier League at the same venues. ITV had only 17 camera angles available for Liverpool vs Wolves compared to 30 at Premier League grounds used by Sky.

An Iranian footballer who took part in protests against his nation's oppressive regime has been jailed for 16 years after being spared the death penalty.

THE GUARDIAN

Spurs must pay the full £36.7m release fee for Pedro Porro if they want to land the Sporting wing-back in January.

Owen Farrell is facing a suspension that could force him to miss the start of England's Six Nations campaign after he was cited for a dangerous tackle in Saracens' last-gasp victory over Gloucester on Friday.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea have blown Manchester United and Arsenal out of the water by meeting Atletico Madrid's demands to sign Joao Felix on loan this month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea are believed to be close to signing Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, according to Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

DAILY STAR

Title-chasing Arsenal have hired 'Tekkers Guru' Hussein Isa to assist their attacking players going forward.

DAILY MIRROR

Diogo Dalot has confirmed that he wants to stay at Manchester United amid talks over a new contract.

Cody Gakpo may have joined Liverpool at the wrong time because Jurgen Klopp's stint as manager is in danger of coming to an end, according to former PSV Eindhoven boss Aad de Mos.

DAILY RECORD

Excited Michael Beale says he can't wait to get his hands on his new Rangers recruits - but admits he's not sure if he'll have them wrapped up in time for Hampden.

Hearts have won the loan race for Aussie World Cup wonderkid Garang Kuol.

Lee Johnston insists his Hibs side earned the right to celebrate for stopping the rot after a week of getting slaughtered.