Manchester United plotting move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are plotting a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane this summer, with the club making a new striker their 'prime objective'.

Manchester United are still hopeful of signing Wout Weghorst despite Besiktas refusing to rip up his loan deal from Burnley.

Kalvin Phillips is in line to make a full Manchester City debut seven months after his £42m summer move.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol discuss Manchester United's potential move for Burnley's Wout Weghorst on loan

Benfica's Roger Schmidt appears to have declared Chelsea's pursuit of wonderkid Enzo Fernandez as over in a recent press conference.

West Ham have made a new approach for Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri.

Rafael Leao rejected claims he had demanded wages of £8.8m-a-year at AC Milan, with the current Serie A champions looking to extend the youngster's deal.

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A club-by-club round up of all the transfer news from across the Premier League

DAILY TELEGRAPH

FA Cup matches using the video assistant referee have been relying on dramatically fewer camera angles than are made available in the Premier League at the same venues.

Nottingham Forest have launched an £18m move for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo.

THE SUN

Manchester United are still confident of landing Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst on loan despite Turkish club Besiktas insisting no deal is in place.

Chelsea have verbally agreed to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite being under pressure at Chelsea, The Daily Mail's Craig Hope believes Graham Potter will be given more time to turn things around by owner Todd Boehly

Jordan Pickford has told Everton he wants to stay at the club.

Leeds are reportedly keeping track of Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres in case their move for Georginio Rutter breaks down.

Newcastle are one of three Premier League clubs interested in signing Mallorca star Kang-in Lee, according to reports.

Newcastle want to launch a transfer bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea are believed to be close to signing Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, according to Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk are reportedly close to agreeing a transfer fee ahead of Mykhailo Mudryk's proposed move to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta confessed it was strange seeing Arsene Wenger back at Emirates Stadium after the Arsenal legend made his long-awaited return to the club.

Chelsea have been handed a major blow to their hopes of sealing the signing of Josko Gvardiol after RB Leipzig reaffirmed their commitment to keeping him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol claims Enzo Fernandez is set to stay at Benfica due to Chelsea's unwillingness to activate the release clause in his contract

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Pedro Porro and Marcus Edwards from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Police will visit 1,000 homes this week as part of a massive crackdown on illegal television streaming.

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham will have to pay Pedro Porro's £36.7m release clause if they want to sign him in January.

Chelsea are poised to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atlético Madrid for the rest of the season as they try to find a way out of the slump that left them off the pace in the Premier League and out of the FA Cup.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are set to cash in on striker Giorgos Giakoumakis in a deal worth up to £8m - three times what he cost.

Michael Beale has told Allan McGregor he faces a fight to reclaim the No 1 spot at Rangers.

DAILY RECORD

Urawa Red Diamonds have offered Giorgos Giakoumakis a double-your-money offer in a bid to win the growing race for the Celtic striker.

Torino are set to revive their interest in Josip Juranovic and battle Serie A rivals Monza for the Celtic full-back after the Italian side suffered a hammer injury blow.