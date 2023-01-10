Mauricio Pochettino willing to become new Chelsea boss if Graham Potter is sacked - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Mauricio Pochettino is waiting in the wings to become the new Chelsea boss if Graham Potter is sacked and the Argentine would be willing to take over if the club called.

Steven Gerrard is being considered for a shock new role as Poland head coach after being sacked by Aston Villa.

Chelsea could hijack Tottenham's move for Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Porro, according to reports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reviews Newcastle United journey so far since their takeover and Eddie Howe becoming the manager in for The Magpies as they reach their first semi-final since 2005.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United moved closer to signing Wout Weghorst until the end of the season after Besiktas agreed to accept £2.5m in compensation to let the Holland striker leave.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is attracting interest from Spain as the imminent arrival of Joao Felix provides an extra obstacle towards the Chelsea striker's chances of regular football.

Atletico Madrid could sign former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay to replace Chelsea-bound Joao Felix.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joao Felix has flown to London to have a medical with Chelsea ahead of a loan move until the end of the season

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners insists he is '100 per cent focused' on the Italian club despite being flattered by reports linking him with a move to Liverpool.

Al-Nassr are eyeing a move for Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets in the wake of their £175m-a-year capture of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

Paris Saint-Germain are eager for Lionel Messi to see out his career in the French capital and have made it clear they are against him re-joining Barcelona.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player PSG remain 'quietly confident' that Lionel Messi will sign a new deal, but do they have competition from MLS side Inter Miami?

Gareth Bale is set to be offered a roving role by the Welsh FA following his retirement from football on Monday.

Leicester City have reportedly stretched ahead of their Premier League rivals in the race for Harry Souttar, with the Stoke City defender seemingly destined to make the step up to England's top flight.

Newcastle have denied making a verbal approach for Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko.

Manchester United were reportedly interested in signing Julian Alvarez before the Argentine forward completed a move to rivals Man City.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Wout Weghorst. They have a deal in principle to pay Besiktas about €3m (£2.7m) to end the striker's loan early and take him from his parent club Burnley for the rest of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Good Morning transfers team discuss whether Burnley striker Wout Weghorst would be a positive signing for Manchester United

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have given county coaches a how-to guide on their bold new approach to Test cricket as England try to spread the so-called "Bazball" revolution through the domestic game.

THE ATHLETIC

Paris Saint-Germain are planning to monitor Sergio Ramos between now and the end of the season before deciding whether to offer him a contract extension.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

MCC has apologised and admitted it "upset many members" by cancelling the Eton-Harrow and Oxford-Cambridge fixtures at Lord's.

A cricket club more than 100 years old could be forced to fold following complaints from a neighbour about flying cricket balls.

DAILY RECORD

Mexican side Tigres have reportedly made a final bid for Eintracht Frankfurt star Rafael Santos Borre before turning to Rangers star Alfredo Morelos as a January option.

Robby McCrorie's hopes of making an early impression on new Rangers boss Michael Beale have been dashed by injury.