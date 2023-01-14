Man Utd target Ajax's Jurrien Timber | Could Eden Hazard join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr? - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Erik ten Hag has given his Manchester United scouts a dozen names from the Netherlands that he wants them to look at, with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber remaining one of his key targets.

Angry Manchester City players, including Jack Grealish, and staff members confronted referee Stuart Attwell in the tunnel over Bruno Fernandes' controversial derby equaliser at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth are preparing a £50,000-a-week offer to try and tempt forward Antoine Semenyo to join the club from Bristol City this month.

Blackburn Rovers are keen to sign young Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt to give their promotion push a boost.

West Ham have joined the list of clubs interested in Dundee United starlet Rory McLeod, who has already made seven senior appearances at the tender age of 16.

Two Saudi clubs could go head to head in a bid to sign Lionel Messi, with Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad potentially willing to go to an eye-watering £306m per year for the World Cup winner.

THE ATHLETIC

Arnaut Danjuma has arrived back in the UK to speak to potential Premier League loan clubs after Villarreal gave him permission to seek a January move.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Chelsea, Inter Milan and Arsenal appear set to miss out on a January deal for Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, who is unlikely to leave the Spanish club until the summer at the earliest.

Eden Hazard has reportedly held talks with Al-Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia about joining Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi club.

Rennes goalkeeper Steve Mandanda is set to follow Tottenham's Hugo Lloris into international football retirement after 14 years playing largely as his backup.

Josef Martinez, the most successful striker in Atlanta United's short history, is set to leave the MLS club for rivals Inter Miami on a one-year deal.

A company which handles investments for athletics great Usain Bolt is under investigation amid reports that Bolt might have been defrauded out of millions of pounds.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Arsenal have been left licking their wounds with Mykhaylo Mudryk now set to join rivals Chelsea, and could return to summer targets Yeremy Pino and Moussa Diaby of Villarreal and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

Supporters of the National League's bottom side Scunthorpe United caused a brief break in play by invading the pitch during their 2-0 home defeat by Woking in protest against current owner Peter Swann, who is looking to sell the club.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Everton defender Yerry Mina argued with fans in the street outside Goodison Park following Saturday's defeat by Southampton while supporters also blocked in Anthony Gordon's car.

Liverpool could be tempted to renew their interest in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves with his contract having entered its final 18 months.

Noni Madueke could be the next player to join Chelsea's new-look squad with PSV already seeking a replacement for their £40m rated winger.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Owen Farrell is set to be named as Steve Borthwick's England captain for the Six Nations now fears of suspension have been put to bed. Courtney Lawes is also set to be named in the squad when it is confirmed on Monday but Henry Slade's participation is in doubt after he was sent off on Saturday while playing for the Exeter Chiefs.

Leicester Tigers are likely to add Danny Wilson to their backroom staff for the remainder of the season, with the former Glasgow Warriors head coach joining Harlequins in the summer.

Spain has emerged as favourite to host the 2031 Ryder Cup with PGA Catalunya at the head of the queue which also includes the London Club and projects in Luton and Bolton.

SUNDAY MAIL

Celtic target Cho Gue-sung wants to delay his departure from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors until the summer because of concerns about his own physical fitness.