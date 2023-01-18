Kylian Mbappe snubbed Liverpool last summer | Man Utd and Chelsea want Brentford 'keeper David Raya - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool were front-runners to sign Kylian Mbappe for a record-breaking £171m fee in the summer but were reportedly snubbed by the player who decided he wanted to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

New York City FC defender Alexander Callens is set to snub a number of clubs across Europe to sign for Spanish side Girona.

Image: France and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

THE SUN

Manchester United and Chelsea have joined the race to sign highly-rated Brentford goalkeeper David Raya for around £20m.

Mick McCarthy is set to be named as Blackpool's new manager in the wake of Michael Appleton's dismissal on Wednesday.

World Cup-style time-keeping will be introduced to the Premier League next season, with games likely to run over 100 minutes on a regular basis, while reasons behind VAR decisions will be communicated to fans during the game.

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are in the running to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who has also been linked with a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are reported to have entered into anti-doping testing ahead of a proposed bout on February 25.

Image: Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

DAILY TELEGRAPH

West Ham have made an offer for Aston Villa striker Danny Ings as they look to solve their troubles scoring goals and climb away from the relegation zone.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal are considering a gamble of saving their transfer kitty in January in an effort to build up the funds to make a run at signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer.

THE TIMES

Sources close to the bidding process for Manchester United have hinted that Sir Jim Ratcliffe's biggest challenger will come from the USA, where the appetite for huge investment into sports franchises remains high.

David Moyes will be out as West Ham manager this weekend if the club loses its crunch Premier League clash with Everton, after an agreement on the stance was reached at a board meeting on Tuesday.

DAILY MAIL

US investment firm Sixth Street, who have strong links with both Real Madrid and Barcelona, have denied claims they want to buy a stake in Manchester United.

Manchester United have rejected a loan offer from West Ham for Harry Maguire and do not plan on allowing the England defender to leave this month despite now finding himself behind international team-mate Luke Shaw.

Lewis Hamilton is not currently part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to buy Manchester United.

Manchester City are set to open talks with Julian Alvarez over a new contract after his impressive start to life in the Premier League.

The Football Association has asked diversity recruitment firm Perrett Laver to lead their search for a new anti-discrimination figurehead, a role which remains unfilled six months after being vacated.

Image: Manchester United have reportedly rejected a loan offer from West Ham for captain Harry Maguire

Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to find a taker for a £4,500 a week role as his home chef because of demands including daily preparation of sushi and Portuguese specialities.

Joan Laporta has asked Barcelona to be patient with Ronaldhino's son Joao de Assis Moreira after he failed to convince club staff during training.

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly been offered a £62m per season extension by Mercedes and is weighing up the deal, which includes a 10-year ambassadorial role after he retires.

English kit manufacturer Rhino is threatening legal action against Rugby World Cup organisers after raising concerns about the way they lost their contract to rivals Aramis.

DAILY MIRROR

Leicester City have made Ayoze Perez, Jannik Vestergaard, Caglar Soyuncu and Dennis Praet available as they look to free up funds for January spending, which could start with the signing of FC Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen.

Barcelona have opened talks with Atletico Madrid over the signing of winger Yannick Carrasco.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff says he would be happy to let Mick Schumacher leave his role as reserve driver if another Formula One drive becomes available to him.

THE INDEPENDENT

Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to impressive young forward Alejandro Garnacho.

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham are reported to have seen their first official offer for Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro rejected by the Portuguese club.

DAILY RECORD

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson continues to work on a deal to bring Callum Paterson back to Tynecastle from Sheffield Wednesday.

Aberdeen are one of a number of clubs interested in Sunderland defender Bailey Wright.