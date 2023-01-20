Crystal Palace shareholders Josh Harris and David Blitzer consider minority stake bid for Man Utd - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Josh Harris and David Blitzer are weighing up an offer for a minority stake in Manchester United - in a potentially explosive deal that may allow the Glazers to retain a controlling share in the club.

Liverpool fans are warned they risk a three-year stadium ban if they are identified making homophobic chants, with the Reds making a public announcement during draw with Chelsea

Roma are willing to accept a loan with an obligation for £35m for Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo.

Atletico Madrid looking to bring in Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu before the end of January, while the Foxes continue to see Stoke's Harry Souttar as a potential replacement

Frank Lampard is on the brink of losing his job at Everton after extending their miserable form with a dismal 2-0 loss at West Ham.

Former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is one of the options to take charge of the Brazilian national team following the departure of Tite after the World Cup.

Bournemouth have asked about a loan move for Uruguayan left-back Matias Vina from Roma.

THE SUN

David de Gea is willing to take a pay cut if it secures his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Everton are trying to find £15m to land Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye.

Liverpool teenage defender Calvin Ramsay is a loan target for Championship pair Watford and Swansea.

Michael Carrick is keen to snap up Leeds centre-half Charlie Cresswell to boost Middlesbrough's promotion push.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United want to tie super-talent Alejandro Garnacho to an eight-year contract - the longest contract ever offered by the club.

Arsenal have suffered another transfer setback after Real Madrid told them to forget about an ambitious loan swoop for Los Blancos' midfield prodigy Eduardo Camavinga.

DAILY STAR

Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new deal on the table at Borussia Dortmund - and spark a massive battle for his signature.

THE INDEPENDENT

Erik Ten Hag has had quips for his Manchester United players who take private jets too often. He has also been watching players' diets and some have been given new strength and conditioning programmes.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers will make a third bid for Morgan Whittaker after he was left out of Swansea City's squad for their trip to Queen's Park Rangers.