Brighton place £100m valuation on midfielder Moises Caicedo amid Chelsea interest - Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Brighton & Hove Albion have placed a valuation of £100m on Moisés Caicedo after Chelsea's latest attempt to raid the south-coast club.

Everton are facing a battle to convince their top managerial target, Marcelo Bielsa, to replace Frank Lampard.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after Everton's defeat to West Ham, owner Farad Moshiri has insisted that the club is not for sale, shortly after speculation that the Toffees were willing to accept bids of £500m for the sale of the club.

Newcastle United are confident they can sign Anthony Gordon from Everton, but they are also eyeing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea.

Everton face a fight to convince Marcelo Bielsa to replace Frank Lampard after the ex-Leeds United coach expressed reservations about moving to Goodison Park.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is a target for Leicester City as they attempt to bolster Brendan Rodgers's squad to climb away from relegation danger.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With both Tottenham and Everton hoping to secure the signing of Arnaut Danjuma we take a look at some of the goals he scored at former club Bournemouth.

Leeds United are among the leading clubs interested in Southampton forward Jimmy-Jay Morgan.

Nottingham Forest's talks with Newcastle over the deal for Chris Wood included an ambitious enquiry for Allan Saint-Maximin.

Crystal Palace are pursuing a deal for Stuttgart midfielder Naouirou Ahamada.

Hundreds of migrant workers in Qatar employed as security guards during the World Cup at Fifa's main media centre and other key sites face deportation after launching an unprecedented street protest in Doha on Sunday against mass sackings that followed the tournament.

THE SUN

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol has the latest on Chelsea and their transfer targets including Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Frank Lampard says his nightmare at Everton will "make him stronger" - and he's vowed to return and prove himself in the Premier League.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to cash in on Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

DAILY EXPRESS

Everton are now expected to re-explore a deal for Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana after Arnaut Danjuma turned his back on a move to Goodison Park despite undergoing a medical at Finch Farm.

Leeds remain interested in a deal for Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi - despite contact with Juventus over a move for USMNT star Weston McKennie.

DAILY MAIL

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville feels Antonio Conte has been well supported in the transfer market and feels he's at the best possible club he can be at in Europe right now.

Manchester United's search for investment is likely to result in the full sale of the club.

Aston Villa have been left frustrated after failing in an attempt to make Spain international Nico Williams their record signing.

PSG forward Lionel Messi is considering his future in France and has concerns over signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions, according to reports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on a European football special edition of The Transfer Show, Florian Plettenberg discusses where Jude Bellingham could end up if he leaves Borussia Dortmund, with Liverpool reportedly keen to sign the England international.

Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr are reportedly convinced he will end his career there, as he'll be 40 years old when his contract ends in 2025.

The Football Association are set to renew their commitment of having BAME (black and minority ethnic) representation on England's backroom team for their Euro 2024 campaign.

DAILY MIRROR

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Show panel discuss Harry Kane's future and whether it lies with Tottenham or if the English striker would move to Germany with Bayern Munich.

Wayne Rooney has been backed to become a successful Premier League boss by Phil Jagielka, who reckons crisis-club Everton should consider him.

DAILY STAR

UEFA are set to change their Financial Fair Play rules to combat the long contracts loophole which Chelsea have been using.

Sam Allardyce denied any rumours claiming he has been approached by Everton, but did state he was the "best of any recent manager" the Toffees have had.

SCOTTISH SUN

Millwall have made their move to land Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet.

Rangers recruitment guru John Park is under consideration for a return to Hibs as their new director of football.