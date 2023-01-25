Arsenal plot £75m move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo - Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal are considering a £75m move for Moises Caicedo and could once again go head-to-head with Chelsea in the transfer market as the race intensifies for the Brighton midfielder.

Newcastle United will end their interest in Anthony Gordon and leave the winger trapped at Everton if their Premier League rivals do not lower their £60m asking price.

Everton are looking at the former Stoke City and West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic as a possible emergency January signing as they face up to the battle to stay in the Premier League.

Chelsea are prepared to compete with Liverpool for Wolves' Matheus Nunes when they step up their pursuit of midfielders in the summer.

THE SUN

Chelsea would prefer to offload unsettled Hakim Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club.

AC Milan are among several clubs monitoring Joao Cancelo's situation at Manchester City.

Newcastle have reportedly launched a third bid for Flamengo wonderkid Matheus Franca.

AC Milan are preparing a loan move for out of favour Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Aston Villa are considering whether to submit a formal bid for Luiz Henrique after enquiring about the Real Betis attacker.

Everton are not giving up on their plan to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as their new manager but face the prospect of paying at least £11m a year to land their No 1 target.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is interesting Brighton but any deal could hinge on whether Liverpool are prepared to let the midfielder leave for nothing this month.

Eight illegal gamblers, including two from England, have been kicked out of Twenty20 matches in South Africa during the first two weeks of the SA20 competition amidst concerns over corruption.

THE ATHLETIC

Sporting Lisbon have enquired about the possibility of signing Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey on loan.

THE TIMES

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in the Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as a possible alternative to Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo.

Steph Houghton has emerged as the leading candidate to become the first chairwoman in the PFA's 116-year history.

DAILY MIRROR

Sean Dyche has re-emerged as the favourite to take over at Goodison Park as doubts over Marcelo Bielsa's enthusiasm for the job increased.

Juventus' off-field problems are stacking up after fresh claims in Italy that more than 20 players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, were paid €90m (£79.5m) in deferred wages off book.

THE INDEPENDENT

Brighton and Hove Albion have had an offer rejected for RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara.

DAILY STAR

One bookmaker has already paid out on Arsenal to win the Premier League - with one supporter taking home a cool £14,000.

Barcelona are reportedly in talks to sign Marco Asensio from bitter rivals Real Madrid.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has reportedly been "offered" to Inter Milan as the striker's agent Alejandro Camano looks to seal a pre-contract agreement.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Galatasaray are plotting a shock move for Rangers comeback star Ianis Hagi and the president of his famous father Gheorghe Hagi's club in Romania hopes they will complete a deal this month.

Kevin Nisbet could beat Ryan Porteous out of the exit door at Hibs.