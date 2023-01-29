Barcelona want to sign Chelsea loanee Joao Felix permanently from Atletico Madrid in the summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Barcelona could scupper Chelsea's chances of securing a permanent deal for Joao Felix with the LaLiga giants keen on the Portugal star.

Manchester United have received 10 offers from clubs wanting to take Anthony Elanga on loan for the rest of the season.

Image: Manchester United's Anthony Elanga could be set to move before Tuesday's deadline

DAILY MAIL

Emiliano Martinez has been pictured hosting a World Cup party with his Argentina teammates at a luxury hotel nine miles from Villa Park.

Inaki Williams missed his first LaLiga game for Athletic Bilbao since April 2016 on Sunday, as he was forced to sit out with an injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr coach has claimed the forward will 'go back to Europe' before retiring from football, according to reports.

Mesut Ozil's agent has admitted that the midfielder's end to his Arsenal career was 'difficult'.

West Brom have made a double loan swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien and Fulham's Nathaniel Chalobah.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham have agreed a fee to sign Chelsea Under-21s striker Jude Soonsup-Bell to bolster the club's academy.

DAILY MIRROR

Marco Asensio has a contract renewal offer on the table from Real Madrid but several other top European clubs have also made contact with him through his agent Jorge Mendes.

Erik ten Hag's former Ajax favourite Dusan Tadic has seen a move to Roma fall through as Jose Mourinho attempts to resolve the future of misfit Nicolo Zaniolo.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have reportedly submitted a late offer to Bayer Leverkusen for the services of Piero Hincapie as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his defensive ranks in advance of Tuesday's all-important deadline.

Image: Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie is reportedly a Tottenham target

THE ATHLETIC

Crystal Palace hope Wilfried Zaha could return to action in February after the forward suffered a hamstring injury.

Galatasaray are leading the chase to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips prior to Tuesday's transfer deadline.

DAILY RECORD

Nicolas Raskin is wanted by Rangers - but there's a clutch of Europe's elite on the case of the Belgian midfielder.

THE SCOTSMAN

Tony Watt is edging closer to a departure from Dundee United after the forward was left out of the squad for Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Celtic.