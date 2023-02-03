Enzo Fernandez's conduct before Chelsea move criticised by Benfica chief Rui Costa - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's papers...

DAILY MIRROR

Benfica chief Rui Costa has taken aim at Enzo Fernandez's conduct before his deadline day move to Chelsea.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Chelsea future is in major doubt having been left out of their Champions League squad - with the striker said to be 'shocked and disappointed' after receiving the news.

Erik ten Hag says he is not worried about Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes suffering from burn-out and insists they can handle playing every game.

Mikel Arteta has suggested his hand was forced in the January transfer window after Arsenal lost Mohamed Elneny to injury.

Mykhailo Mudryk's former coach, Andres Carrasco, has insisted the Ukraine star would have been better suited to an Arsenal move.

THE SUN

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to be in Milan after being axed from Chelsea's Champions League squad.

Chelsea and Benfica chiefs were reportedly close to a "physical confrontation" during tense negotiations for Enzo Fernandez.

EVENING STANDARD

Graham Potter says a "heavy cold" was behind Mykhailo Mudryk's substitution at half-time during Chelsea's draw with west London rivals Fulham on Friday.

Image: Michail Antonio says there were bids for him in January

Michail Antonio has revealed West Ham blocked him from leaving the club in January, after a "couple of bids" came in for the striker.

DAILY MAIL

The Premier League and EFL remain locked in talks over redistribution - with offers and counter-offers made and received but no deal reached.

American fans of the popular 'Welcome to Wrexham' television show will get the opportunity to see the team play stateside this summer, with the Welsh club entering a team into a new seven-on-seven soccer tournament being held in North Carolina this summer.

Randal Kolo Muani admits he has not got over his miss in the dying embers of the 2022 World Cup Final, insisting the memory will 'be there for life'.

Image: Marcel Sabitzer joined Man Utd on loan on deadline day

Thomas Muller has admitted that the Bayern Munich squad were surprised by Marcel Sabitzer's deadline day move to Manchester United.

Prospective new Sheffield United owner Dozy Mmobuosi has provided an eight-figure cash injection to stave off the threat of administration.

Eddie Hearn has leaped to the defence of Anthony Joshua as he insists the Brit is ready to return with 'vengeance'.

THE TELEGRAPH

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his off-form stars should take inspiration from Manchester United's Marcus Rashford as he warned "self-pity" is not an option for the club's toils.

THE INDEPENDENT

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester must accept they will always sell their best players but believes the Foxes will survive.

THE GUARDIAN

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has taken the unprecedented step of criticising UK Athletics for its "inaccurate" interpretation of the law after UKA announced plans for a new transgender policy.

The Scotland captain, Jamie Ritchie, has said he does not know what to expect from England's new-look side under Steve Borthwick as the visiting side seek to extend their unbeaten run at Twickenham to three matches.

DAILY RECORD

Image: Michael Beale has been discussing Malik Tillman after his performances for Rangers

Michael Beale has admitted that his only worry over losing Malik Tillman in the summer is if parent club Bayern Munich are so impressed by his progress at Rangers that they want him back as part of their first team squad.

Toby Sibbick admitted he had a chilled out transfer deadline day after being delighted Hearts knocked back Blackpool.

Oliver Abildgaard's frantic last day as a Celtic player has been revealed with the Danish midfielder close to signing a deal in his native country before penning a deal in Italy.

New York City head coach Nick Cushing has taken a coy approach to rumours surrounding a possible Rangers exit for James Sands.