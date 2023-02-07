Man Utd targeted by Qatari takeover hopefuls with Erik ten Hag promised transfer backing - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's papers...

DAILY MAIL

Qatari investors are planning an incredible mega-money swoop for Manchester United and want to give manager Erik ten Hag the financial backing to lead the club back to the top, Sportsmail can reveal.

Everton head coach Sean Dyche will scoop a survival bonus upwards of £3.5million if he leads the club to Premier League safety.

Image: Sean Dyche's Everton stunned Arsenal in his first game in charge on Saturday

The RFU will consider bringing in an alcohol-free zone at Twickenham as part of a review of the matchday experience during England games.

Luka Modric has reportedly been handed an ultimatum by Real Madrid that he must retire from international duty if he is to sign a new contract at the club.

Juventus want to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic as part of a swap deal for Denis Zakaria during the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Saudi side Al-Nassr are reportedly willing to offer Sergio Busquets a sensational £16m-a-season to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

Inter Milan are reportedly plotting a summer move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Erik ten Hag is facing a £100 million striker dilemma at Manchester United this summer as he weighs up whether to move for Tottenham's Harry Kane or Napoli's rising star Victor Osimhen.

Image: Tottenham's Harry Kane became the club's all-time top goalscorer last weekend, and just the third player to net 200 Premier League goals

Chelsea are in talks with a number of companies over a lucrative new front-of-shirt sponsor to replace Three.

Michael Cheika and Vern Cotter have emerged as leading candidates to take on Steve Borthwick's former role at Leicester Tigers.

Manchester City's hopes of making Jude Bellingham the centrepiece of a big summer revamp could be complicated by the storm engulfing the club.

THE SUN

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique.

Arsenal could cash in on Folarin Balogun in the summer despite the striker currently outshining Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in France.

Manchester City expect boss Pep Guardiola will have left the club before they are punished for over 100 financial rule breaches, according to reports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola said in May 2022 if he thought Man City had lied to him about their financial situation, he would leave the club

THE TIMES

The threat of sanctions could stop star players joining Manchester City.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool have been warned that Jurgen Klopp would have plenty of suitors if they sacked him - with Chelsea among them.

Fresh details have emerged of Arsenal's failed attempt to sign Lionel Messi while he was still a youth team player at Barcelona.

Adrien Rabiot - who came close to joining Manchester United last year - is one of five first-team stars reportedly put up for sale by Juventus as they seek to cut costs.

THE ATHLETIC

Juventus' transfer activities were being investigated by Italian financial authorities four months before Tottenham hired the club's sporting director, Fabio Paratici.

DAILY RECORD

Stevie Mallan has paid tribute to former teammate, goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, who has been confirmed as one of the casualties in the Kahramanmaras earthquake.

Lord Willie Haughey has claimed Celtic and Hearts were not hit with the same rule that saw Queen's Park thrown out of the Scottish Cup.