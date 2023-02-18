Qatari investors could still bid for Tottenham despite potential Manchester United takeover - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national and international newspapers...

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Qatari investors could still bid for a stake in Tottenham, even if Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani completes a takeover of Manchester United.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Ed Woodward, the former Manchester United executive vice-chairman, stands to make around £1.5m from the club's sale.

Angel Di Maria has questioned Paris Saint-Germain's decision to give Kylian Mbappe 'all the power' - especially when they also have Lionel Messi in their ranks.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

West Ham have put Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the top of their list to replace Declan Rice if he leaves the Hammers this summer.

West Ham are also watching developments with England midfielder Kalvin Phillips at Manchester City.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Manchester City are set to give Nathan Ake a bumper new contract after blocking a return to former club Chelsea.

Chelsea are set to increase the size of their changing room after splurging £300m last month adding to their star-studded squad.

SUNDAY MIRROR

American hedge fund giant Elliott Investment Management entered the Manchester United takeover race on Friday night.

FOOTBALL INSIDER

Chelsea will look to offload Mason Mount, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek at the end of the season as the club prepares to spend big once again.

Roma striker Tammy Abraham is on Manchester United's list of potential targets this summer.

SPORT1

Arsenal are interested in singing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, who has been labelled the "Danish Bruno Fernandes", to the Premier League this summer.

CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Manchester United are one of several top European clubs to express their interest in Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.