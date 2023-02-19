Man Utd takeover: No Saudi-backed bid, but Glazers won't sell for under £6bn - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national and international newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

There has been no Saudi-backed move for Manchester United, in a major boost for the chances of the Qatari bid for the club.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers blasted the 'incredible' decision that saw Marcel Sabitzer avoid a red card in the first half of their defeat at Manchester United on Sunday.

THE SUN

Bidders for Manchester United will be told the Glazers have no intention of selling for less than their £6bn asking price.

ESPN

The Glazer family has been offered the financial backing to remain as owners of Manchester United by American hedge fund Elliott Management after the New York-based group registered an interest in investing in the Premier League club.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool have cited the quick turnaround between Premier League and Champions League fixtures as their explanation for flying the 33 minutes back from Newcastle on Saturday.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has rejected claims over a tense relationship between him and Neymar amid an apparent dig towards the Brazilian in the past week.

THE ATHLETIC

LaLiga will file an official complaint to the Pamplona court after Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior was subject to racist abuse during their 2-0 win at Osasuna on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest have launched an appeal over the Premier League's decision not to approve their application to include Steve Cook in their 25-man squad.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has advised owner-chairman Tony Bloom to extend Adam Lallana's contract after revealing he could be without the former Liverpool and England midfielder for the rest of the season.

EVENING STANDARD

QPR are plotting a swift appointment having sacked manager Neil Critchley amid fears they were sleepwalking towards relegation to League One.