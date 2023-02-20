Man Utd teenager Alejandro Garnacho close to signing new contract - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national and international newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Alejandro Garnacho is edging nearer to signing a new long-term deal at Manchester United after a deal in principle was reportedly agreed between player and club.

Manchester City have poached Newcastle's first-team coaching analyst Mark Leyland after just 14 months at St James' Park in a significant blow to Eddie Howe's management team.

Image: Alejandro Garnacho is close to signing a new deal at Man Utd, according to reports

Javi Gracia has emerged as a contender to take over at Leeds United until the end of the season.

David Moyes is set to stay in charge for West Ham against Nottingham Forest this Saturday - but Rafa Benitez is on standby and wants the job.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has called for Deontay Wilder to fight him after the American declared that he is now 'taking full control' of his career.

THE SUN

Manchester United have been handed a boost ahead of their Europa League play-off second leg against Barcelona, with Gavi suspended and Pedri's fitness a concern.

Lewis Hamilton's salary is dwarfed by Max Verstappen's but the Mercedes ace is still second-top earner as F1 stars' wages are revealed.

DAILY MIRROR

Brendan Steele has reportedly become the latest golfer to join the controversial LIV Golf, having claimed just two months ago that it was "not something that I'm interested in".

Paul Nicholls fears he may lose the services of one of his key riders for the Cheltenham Festival after he revealed that Lorcan Williams breached the new whip rules at the weekend.

THE ATHLETIC

Karim Adeyemi is a serious injury doubt for Borussia Dortmund's Champions League second-leg tie against Chelsea after tearing a muscle fibre in his side's Bundesliga win over Hertha Berlin.

EVENING STANDARD

Image: Thomas Tuchel has not been in a job since he was sacked by Chelsea in September

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to re-appoint Thomas Tuchel and would be willing to admit their mistake in sacking him in the first place.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and owner Joe Lewis are thought to be undecided over whether they want to listen to offers for the whole club, sell a minority stake or remain in complete control.

The FA have announced that both the England men's and women's teams will play their Australian counterparts in London this year.

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs fear the introduction of a government-appointed independent regulator could discourage future foreign investment and weaken the top flight's position in European football.

DAILY EXPRESS

The LTA has been offered £415,000 ($500,000) from the WTA Tour if they lift their ban on Russian and Belarusian players from competing in this year's pre-Wimbledon grass court events.

THE SCOTSMAN

Ricardo Rodriguez is a new contender to become the next Aberdeen manager with Alan Burrows set to begin work as chief executive of the Dons.