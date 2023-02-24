FA promising robust measures for ticketless Wembley fans at Carabao Cup final - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

The FA are promising robust security measures around Wembley with thousands of ticketless fans set to travel for tomorrow's Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle.

An American hedge fund are willing to provide funding for Old Trafford's redevelopment, which could cost up to £2billion, even if they are unsuccessful in their attempts to buy a majority stake in Manchester United.

Christian Pulisic has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Real Madrid in the summer, with the reigning European champions seeking depth in wide positions.

Sir Gareth Edwards' match-worn Barbarians shirt from 1973 was sold at auction in Cardiff on Friday for a world record sum of £240,000.

A sheepskin coat and microphone will be placed in John Motson's old Wembley commentary position at Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has dismissed the prospect of holding an open top bus parade if his side win the Carabao Cup and will only consider sanctioning a mass celebration if they win two trophies this season.

Yorkshire have threatened to sue a key defence witness in the ECB's racism hearing taking place next week if they reveal information about their time at the club.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Enzo Fernandez tells Chelsea fans to 'trust Graham Potter and the players'.

Manchester United and Chelsea are being lined up for blockbuster friendlies in the United States this summer - against non-league Wrexham.

Premier League executives are set to rule on the future of the Women's Super League.

THE SUN

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is due to become a first-time dad.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is already looking into buying another football club, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Inter Miami manager Phil Neville has confirmed the Major League Soccer club are eyeing up a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi and the forward's former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets.

Legendary commentator John Motson spent his final night watching football in his local pub, the landlords have revealed.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers supporters group Club 1872 are set to write to the club with proposals for safe standing at Ibrox.

Sports presenter Alan Brazil revealed he's flying to Viaplay Cup Final on Rod Stewart's private jet.