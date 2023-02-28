Man City eye move for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up a move for Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic with the midfielder set to enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has vehemently denied bombshell allegations that he was involved in the kidnap and torture of a businessman in Qatar who held 'compromising information' about the 2022 World Cup bid.

The Premier League have told all 20 clubs they will lobby the Football Association to significantly slash their work permit points threshold to make it easier for them to sign foreign talent.

Manchester United will reportedly target at least two major signings this summer to continue their momentum under Erik ten Hag.

The wait for a resolution to the dispute between the DP World Tour and defectors to the LIV golf circuit, and its ramifications for the Ryder Cup, is expected to drag on longer than anticipated as a verdict is now considered unlikely before April.

N'Golo Kante is on the brink of signing a three-year contract extension at Chelsea, according to reports.

A Newcastle United fan has been left red-faced after getting a 'Cup Winners' tattoo three days before they crashed to defeat at Wembley.

DAILY MIRROR

Six Glazer siblings are in disagreement over the sale of Man Utd as takeover plans suffer a setback.

Jude Bellingham has been urged to join Manchester United instead of their fierce Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Image: Jude Bellingham has been encouraged to join Man Utd, rather than Liverpool

Ben Stokes has pledged to get himself fully fit for the Ashes battle this summer after a remarkable one-run test defeat by New Zealand.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has threatened legal action after being sent off for the third time this season.

THE TIMES

Antonio Conte is set to be nominated for the Premier League's manager of the month award - even though he missed all three of their victories and they lost the only domestic game he was on the touchline for.

Sean Dyche has dangled the carrot of a new contract for Abdoulaye Doucouré only a few weeks after the midfielder was frozen out at Everton because of a bust-up with Frank Lampard.

THE SUN

Manchester United's takeover is set to be delayed until May with the Glazers intent on securing their £6bn valuation, according to reports.

Brazil icon Ronaldinho has returned to the pitch at the age of 42.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jenson Button believes Lewis Hamilton is waiting to see how competitive his Mercedes is this year before committing to a new deal.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

A group of prominent Tayside businessmen are exploring a bid to buy out under-fire Dundee United owner Mark Ogren.

THE DAILY RECORD

Inverness Caley Thistle could face going out of business as auditors say their £835,000 loss puts the club's future in "significant doubt."