Sadio Mane reveals Cristiano Ronaldo told him that leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich was a 'great step' - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Sadio Mane has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo told him leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich last summer was a "great step".

Sam Allardyce has claimed he had a deal "done and dusted" to become Manchester City manager instead of Sven-Goran Eriksson.

N'Golo Kante has rejected summer transfers away from Chelsea in favour of staying at the club, according to reports.

Aston Villa paid ex-owner Randy Lerner a whopping £10m last year as part of Tony Xia's 2016 disastrous takeover of the club. Xia agreed to pay the American tycoon the cash if Villa remained in the Premier League for three seasons after winning promotion.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard has been bizarrely backed to become the new manager of Paris Saint-Germain despite his Aston Villa sacking just four months ago.

Jamie Carragher believes Pep Guardiola will "never sell a player to Arsenal again" due to the Gunners' impressive form this season.

The new changes to the PGA Tour have been classed as "imitation" by LIV Golf chiefs while rebel players Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter have also fired digs.

Georgia defensive star Jalen Carter - who could be the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft - has received an arrest warrant for reckless driving and racing after he was involved in a fatal car crash.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are looking at major media companies as potential investors to take a minority stake in the club.

Reading are facing the threat of a second points deduction in 18 months by the Football League.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal have made their next priority - after they tie down Bukayo Saka to a new deal - securing William Saliba's future.

Image: William Saliba's new contract is the next priority for Arsenal

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool will have their ticket allocation cut by 20 per cent when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to face fierce rivals Manchester City.

The Premier League has launched an investigation into allegations of internal racism made by a former member of their diversity and inclusion team.

Gary Neville believes Brentford goalkeeper David Raya could be the perfect replacement for David de Gea when he leaves Manchester United.

Two Bundesliga clubs are reportedly attempting to lure Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita to Germany in the summer.

Liverpool's U19s were involved in a shocking mass brawl following their UEFA Youth League triumph against Porto on last night.

DAILY EXPRESS

Luis Enrique is said to be focused on the Chelsea job as Graham Potter fights to remain at Stamford Bridge, according to reports from Spain.

Liverpool are interested in signing both Levi Colwill from Chelsea and Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton but both deals are said to be off-limits due to the Reds' respective rivalries with both clubs.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers icon Barry Ferguson reckons his old club blew it by not trying to sign nephew Lewis from Aberdeen last summer.

Celtic have been presented with a major logistical challenge after the dates for next year's Asian Cup were unveiled.