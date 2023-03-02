Liverpool to be frontrunners for Mason Mount if he leaves Chelsea - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool will be frontrunners in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer if the 24-year-old is unable to agree a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy hopes to get the all-clear to resume full training within the next fortnight.

Nottingham Forest are facing a fight to keep manager Steve Cooper at the club ahead of next season.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has suggested Chelsea will have to sell players to balance their books after spending £600m on new signings this season.

Manchester United have joined the list of clubs keeping tabs on Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia.

THE SUN

Chelsea stars fear team-mate Mason Mount's on-pitch discipline is suffering because of his contract stand-off.

Manchester United have received enquiries from top European clubs about striker Mason Greenwood.

Tottenham are eyeing up a summer move for Bristol City whizkid Alex Scott.

Emi Martinez confessed his next challenge could be as tough as winning the World Cup - as he set his sights on ending Aston Villa's 27-year-wait for a major trophy.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has revealed he would like his next club to be in the Premier League.

Barcelona have effectively been hit with a transfer ban this summer because of their inability to rein in costs.

Image: Barcelona may not be able to make transfers this summer due to previous spending

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are holding a new round of talks over their £1.5bn stadium project as the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital owners inch closer to a decision that will shape the club's future.

The father of the Qatari sheikh looking to complete the purchase of Manchester United has reportedly said that he opposes his £4.5bn offer.

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has revealed the club's Saudi Arabia-led ownership are looking at building a "multi-club" model similar to that created by Manchester City, amid fresh concerns about the assurances given to the Premier League on acquiring the club.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he should have taken a break from first team duties before and following the World Cup after making the stark admission his body paid a price to make a speedy return from knee surgery.

THE GUARDIAN

Premier League clubs have reacted with anger and a demand for clarity after Newcastle's chairman, Yasir al-Rumayyan, was described in a US court document as "a sitting minister of the Saudi government".

The Football Association gave official support for Aleksander Ceferin to be re-elected Uefa president and sent a written endorsement just three weeks after Uefa's catastrophic organisation of the Champions League final in May.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool may soon have the 'World's Most Valuable Sports Empire' working alongside FSG if Liberty Media end up becoming an investor in the club, with the F1 owners worth three times more than Manchester United's Glazer family.

Chelsea's tumultuous teething problems at the start of Graham Potter's tenure as head coach could cost them in the summer transfer battle for Jude Bellingham.

Image: Jude Bellingham continues to be the subject of transfer speculation

DAILY MIRROR

Real Madrid will evaluate the long-term futures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos before committing to a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been urged to reject a switch to Liverpool.

Fading Lyon star Houssem Aouar is close to signing for Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer after turning down a move to Manchester United, it's been claimed.

SCOTTISH SUN

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has joked Rangers can "give them £20m quid" if they want to land goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

DAILY RECORD

Andy Walker has tipped Kieran Tierney for a move to Newcastle over the coming months of the football calendar - stating the Scotland star won't be happy playing 'second fiddle' to Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal.