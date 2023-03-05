Manchester United interested in Roma striker Tammy Abraham - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are interested in bringing Roma striker Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League but fear their hopes could be dashed by former club Chelsea's buy-back clause.

THE SUN

Reading have been warned they have no chance of escaping a six-point deduction being levied this season which could drag them into the Championship relegation battle.

Wayne Rooney's 13-year-old son Kai sees himself playing for Manchester United in the Premier League inside the next 10 years. He is currently in the club's academy system after signing in 2020.

West Ham chiefs are refusing to bow to fan pressure to remove David Moyes from his role as manager of the relegation-threatened Premier League club.

Newcastle United are lining up a summer move for Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and are hopeful of being able to land him for around £15m.

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is reportedly keen to buy late West Ham co-owner David Gold's shares in the club to become the majority shareholder.

DAILY MAIL

MLS analyst Taylor Twellman feels Lionel Messi would have an impact like Pele did on football in the United States if the PSG forward does decide to leave Europe and head across the Atlantic.

The Premier League has reacted with anger after football lawmakers IFAB refused their latest attempt to trial temporary concussion substitutes next season.

Oxford United are set to make an approach to Charlton about manager Dean Holden becoming the replacement for Karl Robinson. Holden's current deal at The Valley expires this summer.

AC Milan are ready to make a move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the summer and reports in Italy suggest they think he will be available for around £22m.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Rehan Ahmed will benefit from Will Jacks' tour-ending injury to make his one-day international debut for England against Bangladesh on Monday.

Marcus Smith and George Ford will go head-to-head in training this week for a place in England's squad to face France in a decisive Six Nations clash next Saturday.

THE TIMES

Paceman Mark Wood does not expect to play more than three Ashes Tests when Australia defend the urn in England this summer, saying he was "knackered, wrecked, exhausted" after playing in four during the last series.

DAILY RECORD

Lyon director of football Vincent Ponsot has admitted the club has "big regrets" over the £30m they spent to sign Moussa Dembele from Celtic as they prepare to lose him for nothing when his contract expires in the summer.