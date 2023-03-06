Frenkie de Jong remains top of Man Utd's summer transfer targets - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong remains top of Manchester United's shopping list and they will have been buoyed by news that the Catalan club have admitted player sales will be necessary over the summer.

Birmingham City are eyeing up the training ground formerly used by Wasps after their Wast Hill complex suffered damage in a fire.

Aaron Rodgers could be plying his trade for another franchise next season after the Green Bay Packers quarterback held talks over a possible trade to the New York Jets.

THE SUN

Image: Lionel Messi's future at PSG is said to be uncertain

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed meeting with Lionel Messi's father Jorge as speculation about the World Cup winner's future with Paris Saint-Germain continues to swirl.

Jude Bellingham's father reportedly held transfer talks while in London for Borussia Dortmund's clash with Chelsea, but it was with a representative from Real Madrid rather than any of the England midfielder's many Premier League suitors.

Gabriel Jesus is set to fly out to Portugal with the Arsenal squad for their Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon but might not quite be ready for a return to match action.

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has, according to reports in Italy, rejected an approach from Tottenham because of his lengthy history with their fierce rivals Arsenal.

England are hoping to persuade Newcastle United youngster Elliott Anderson to switch international allegiance back from Scotland, who he has represented at U21 level after playing for England up to U19s.

Luka Modric is edging towards leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season and he could be lining up a reunion with former Bernabeu team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Tottenham have been slammed by their local council after selling tickets to a fifth Beyonce concert, taking their 2023 total to seven and breaching their licence which allows only six concerts in a calendar year.

Leeds United fans are furious after the club revealed season-ticket prices for the 2023-24 season would rise by 10 per cent, although there is a clause reducing those prices if the club is relegated to the Championship.

DAILY MAIL

Image: Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri will not be selling the Premier League club amidst concerns that any sale could attract scrutiny from the Government over his links with sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

Spain's public prosecutor will proceed with a case against Barcelona after discovering a £1.2m payment made to the vice-president of Spanish football's referees' committee.

Arsenal and AC Milan have reportedly held talks with Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio, who is "very angry" after being sidelined by Carlo Ancelotti and wants to leave the club in the summer.

Manchester United are quitting their London base in Mayfair to move to a bigger office in Kensington.

Eintracht Frankfurt supporters have been banned from buying tickets for their Europa League last-16 trip to Napoli after the reverse game in Germany was marred by trouble and saw three fans from Italy injured in an attack.

THE TIMES

Image: Man Utd owners Avram Glazer (left) and his brother Joel

Talks between Manchester United and potential buyers will begin this week, with bidding groups expected to fly in to the north-west from Thursday while representatives for the Qatari bid are due next week.

Mauricio Pochettino wants a nostalgic return to Tottenham in the summer if the club decides to part ways with Antonio Conte.

Liverpool's principal owner John W Henry has reiterated his view that Premier League clubs should face limits on their spending to prevent the competition being monopolised by the same clubs.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Marcus Smith is being seriously considered for a starting spot in Steve Borthwick's England side to face France on Saturday after beating George Ford to a place in the 27-man squad.

Ealing Trailfinders have contacted the Rugby Football Union about a possible departure from the English league systems after recent rumours of a merger with Welsh region Ospreys.

DAILY EXPRESS

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Eisenhower Cup, throwing further doubt over her injury status ahead of the season's first WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells.

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen's hunt for a new manager suffered a surprise setback after Watford snapped up potential Pittodrie candidate Chris Wilder a matter of minutes after sacking Slaven Bilic.