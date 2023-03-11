Steven Gerrard flies to Istanbul to hold Trabzonspor managerial talks - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Steven Gerrard has flown to Istanbul to hold talks with Trabzonspor as he eyes a return to management, it has been claimed.

Image: Steven Gerrard has been without a managerial job since being sacked by Aston Villa in October

George Lineker has suggested dad Gary could quit Match of the Day for good when his contract runs out in two years' time.

Paris Saint-Germain are targeting a summer move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres, a year after Erik ten Hag persuaded Manchester United not to sign the Spain international.

Rochester New York FC have been forced to withdraw from entering the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season, in a major blow for the side and minority shareholder Jamie Vardy.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Newcastle aim to make a move for young Fleetwood keeper Stephen McMullan.

Marcelo Bielsa fancies a Premier League return - but not until the summer.

Image: Could former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa return to the Premier League?

Wigan are trying to avoid an automatic three-point penalty after failing to pay players and staff on time.

Manchester United will send young striker Joe Hugill out on loan again next season.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers boss Michael Beale has dropped his heaviest hint yet that he's set to offer Ryan Jack a new deal at Ibrox.