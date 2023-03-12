Fulham boss Marco Silva emerging as top contender to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Marco Silva is emerging as the top contender to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

DAILY MAIL

Wilfried Zaha is the subject of a £9m a season offer - after tax - from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Manchester United transfer chiefs are reportedly cautious over pursuing a deal for Harry Kane due to the expected difficulties that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would cause.

Chelsea are reviewing their sponsorship arrangement with Parimatch Tech after discovering that the betting firm are one of two companies linked to owner Todd Boehly to be sanctioned by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Chelsea and Newcastle are both hoping to bring in Raphinha from Barcelona this summer, as the Spanish club look to offload players in an effort to ease their financial issues.

West Ham and Leicester have protected themselves against the prospect of financial turmoil by inserting relegation wage reduction clauses into the contracts of their most recent signings.

THE TIMES

Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping an eye on an increasingly messy situation surrounding the Barcelona midfielder Gavi, who could become available on a free transfer because of a dispute over whether the Spanish club can afford to register the 18-year-old.

There will be a mixture of frustration and trepidation in Cheltenham's weighing room on Tuesday as jockeys continue to struggle to adapt to changes to the whip rules that were introduced last month.

DAILY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain have put contract extension talks with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos on hold as they seek to cut costs - and the duo may lead an exodus from the club this summer.

Manchester United are planning to send Anthony Elanga out on loan next season in a bid to supplement his development.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ireland winger Mack Hansen has upped the ante ahead of Saturday's Six Nations showdown by claiming "everybody hates England".

Arsenal are at serious risk of losing teenage prospect Ethan Nwaneri, the youngest player in Premier League history, to one of their rivals in the so-called "big six".

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Ireland delete announcement Rangers supplier Castore will make their kit after fan outrage.

Celtic star Oh Hyeon-gyu gets South Korea call-up as Germany World Cup legend names first squad as boss.