Real Madrid monitoring developments with Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid are monitoring developments with Harry Kane as they consider forwards to bolster their strike force this summer.

Second bids for Manchester United have to be lodged by the middle of next week - with final offers due around Easter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Melissa Reddy with the latest as Harry Kane's future could be unresolved heading into the January window with Tottenham not willing to sell him this summer

Sheffield United have introduced a series of extraordinary cost-cutting measures to avoid entering administration as soon as next week.

Wolves were on the wrong end of another refereeing blunder in their 2-1 defeat at Newcastle last weekend, an independent panel has ruled.

Gareth Southgate will stand by Kyle Walker for the forthcoming European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine after the England defender was involved in an alleged incident in a Cheshire bar.

THE SUN

Real Madrid are considering a move for Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

Image: Could Romelu Lukaku make a shock move to Real Madrid this summer?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag met Sir Jim Ratcliffe during the British billionaire's visit to Carrington amid takeover talks.

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has officially snubbed Spain to play for Argentina.

Paris Saint-Germain ultras have announced they are planning a protest against Lionel Messi.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United are set to appoint Adidas executive Matt Hargreaves to lead their football negotiations.

Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron is set to be out for the next six weeks after suffering a thigh injury in training.

THE GUARDIAN

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani's financial experts are examining Manchester United's accounts before making a second bid for the club, with no guarantee this will constitute an increased offer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol says we can expect second bids for Manchester United next week as Sir Jim Ratcliffe visits Old Trafford to hold talks over a potential takeover

Chelsea have stepped up interest in buying a stake in Strasbourg after Uefa's president, Aleksander Ceferin, opened the door to relaxing restrictions on clubs with the same owner playing in the same European competitions.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League clubs have told the Football Association that they are producing the highest quality players in Europe, even if the volume of game-time for England-qualified players [EQPs] has consistently fallen as the league has become more successful.

DAILY MIRROR

Robbie Savage has offered to reimburse production staff who will not be paid after Six-0-Six was cancelled during the Linekergate crisis.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chris Eubank Jr's cousin Harlem Eubank has revealed that the Brighton boxer was not himself on the day of the Liam Smith fight. Harlem, a fellow professional boxer, says he noticed a troubling shift in Chris' body language while in the dressing room before his walk out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at how one of the sport's most intense rivalries culminated in an unforgettable victory for Liam Smith over Chris Eubank Jr in January

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are pushing for a return to bumper away crowds in Old Firm clashes for next season - after it was revealed rival punters will be banned from Celtic Park and Ibrox for the remaining two league encounters.

Lowland League clubs have green-lit plans for a Conference involving Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Aberdeen B teams to be established at tier five of Scottish football.