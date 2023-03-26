Real Madrid to battle Tottenham for Julian Nagelsmann - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Tottenham could have competition in the race for Julian Nagelsmann as it emerges that Real Madrid are reportedly big admirers of the boss.

N'Golo Kante's contract talks are into the final stages, according to reports - and the midfielder looks set to commit his future to Chelsea.

Lionel Messi could be set to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Inter Milan this summer, according to reports.

Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson is set to snub a host of suitors to stay on the South Coast.

Leeds will be sweating over the fitness of star man Wilfried Gnonto after the forward went off injured in Italy's Euro qualifier against Malta.

Folarin Balogun has fuelled speculation he could leave Arsenal by revealing he would be open to returning to Stade Reims.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly willing to accept a huge wage cut to return to Barcelona.

DAILY MAIL

Wayne Rooney had to decline the opportunity to award Harry Kane with a commemorative golden boot to mark the current England captain becoming the national team's all-time leading goalscorer due to his commitments with DC United.

The FA are close to appointing a new director of equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is emerging as a target for a trio of Premier League sides as the midfielder prepares to leave Liverpool - with Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton among the clubs to have an early interest in the former Arsenal star.

Reece James is not expected to be a long-term absentee after pulling out of the England squad on Saturday.

DAILY MIRROR

Ukraine supporters took aim at Vladimir Putin, both in song and symbolically, as their national team took on England at Wembley on Sunday.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has admitted he has been frustrated by his lack of playing time at the club this season.

The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues, has revealed that Carlo Ancelotti would be an obvious choice to fill the vacant managerial position at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich have made an official approach to Chelsea for their first-team coach Anthony Barry.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have received an approach from Bayern Munich for highly-rated coach Anthony Barry, but the club are disappointed with their former head coach Thomas Tuchel for making his interest public.

THE TIMES

Everton's alleged breach of Premier League profit and sustainability rules is likely to centre on the costs related to their new £500m stadium and the impact of Covid-19.

DAILY RECORD

Daizen Maeda says he is withdrawing from the Japan squad so he can focus on making himself fit for a vital period at Celtic.

Christian Ramirez has opened up on his Aberdeen 'frustration' as he marked his debut in MLS with a double in a 6-1 win.

SCOTTISH SUN

Castore admit they underestimated the demands of supplying kits to Rangers after coming under fire from fans.