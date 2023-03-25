Man City ready to make Erling Haaland the Premier League's top earner amid Real Madrid rumours - Paper Talk

Plus: Qataris hoping to persuade Glazer family to sell Manchester United with NFL sweetener; New Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel wants to reunite with Chelsea aces Edouard Mendy and Mateo Kovacic; Tottenham may miss out on signing loanee Dejan Kulusevski this summer
Saturday 25 March 2023 22:48, UK
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
Man City are ready to make Erling Haaland the Premier League's top earner - and kill off talk of a Real Madrid raid - as Etihad bosses plan to sit down with the 42-goal striker at the end of the season to discuss a new £500,000-a-week deal.
The billionaire Qatari sheikh trying to buy Manchester United hopes to persuade the Glazer family to sell - by discussing a joint venture with the Glazers which could see NFL games in the Middle East.
New Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel wants to reunite with Chelsea aces Edouard Mendy and Mateo Kovacic, reports suggest.
Manchester United are set to rival Arsenal in the race to sign striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to reports.
THE ATHLETIC
Chelsea are yet to receive an approach from Bayern Munich over Anthony Barry joining the German club despite Thomas Tuchel signalling his intentions to recruit the English coach.
Barcelona have confirmed that defender Andreas Christensen has suffered an injury to his left calf while on international duty with Denmark.
Harry Maguire has suggested that it would be a failure if England failed to win Euro 2024 following their progress at recent international tournaments.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
The Premier League is facing urgent questions from top-flight clubs over its decision to charge Everton with breaching spending rules just nine months after insisting that they had no case to answer.
Real Madrid star Luka Modric has dismissed suggestions that he could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.
Juventus have put a £9.7m price tag on young winger Samuel Iling-Junior, according to reports.
Wout Weghorst was asked to drop into a deeper No 10 role during a game by manager Erik ten Hag, the striker has revealed.
Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Norwich City youngster Alex Matos.
Dana White claims Conor McGregor's hugely anticipated UFC comeback could be staged at Madison Square Garden in New York.
SUNDAY TIMES
The former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was pelted with bottles and other objects thrown by Celtic supporters after celebrating his goal in a charity match at Anfield on Saturday.
SUNDAY EXPRESS
Manchester City midfielder Rodri left Premier League title rival Martin Odegaard in agony with a crunching tackle as Spain faced Norway on Saturday.
Tottenham may reportedly miss out on signing loanee Dejan Kulusevski when the summer transfer window opens if they do not finish in the top four.
DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY
Aleksandar Mitrovic may have cost himself a move to Manchester United with his red-card rage at Old Trafford.
Leeds are interested in re-signing Kalvin Phillips in the summer.
EVENING STANDARD
Mesut Ozil has sought to turn the page with former club Arsenal after announcing his retirement from football.
SUNDAY MIRROR
Lionel Messi has thanked the Argentinian Football Association after they renamed the national team's training centre after him.
Chelsea could be set to tear up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract after his recent trip to Barcelona, it has been claimed, with Inter Milan keeping tabs on his situation.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
World Rugby is exploring an innovative law change that would see yellow cards upgraded to reds by television officials at this year's World Cup.
SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been spotted wearing an Everton kit at a keep-fit kick-about in Colombia.