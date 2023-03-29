Man Utd stepping up efforts to tie Marcus Rashford down to new contract - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Manchester United will step up efforts to tie Marcus Rashford down to a new long-term contract.

Image: Marcus Rashford is approaching the final year of his contract at Manchester United

Chelsea fans are so concerned about the threat of a move away from Stamford Bridge to Earl's Court that they have assembled a series of questions to put to Todd Boehly, the club's chairman and co-owner.

Premier League clubs are set to agree to ban gambling companies from advertising on the front of their shirts.

The takeover of London Irish by American investors could be concluded "in a matter of days".

Saracens' efforts to win a fourth Heineken Champions Cup have received a boost, with Owen Farrell set face Ospreys in Sunday's round-of-16 match at the StoneX Stadium despite his injury scare last weekend.

The Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty has pulled out of next month's national trials and July's World Championships, citing a struggle with his mental health.

The Olympic silver-medal winner Laura Muir and her GB team-mate Jemma Reekie have flown home from a training camp in South Africa after falling out with their long-term coach Andy Young.

Varvara Gracheva, the world No 54 women's tennis player, is hoping to switch her national allegiance from Russia in the coming weeks after submitting a French citizenship application.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League referees are being judged by a group of five former players and managers including Rob Green and Karen Carney - and have been told their accuracy on big decisions this season has improved.

Newcastle Falcons have denied suggestions they were considering voluntary relegation from the Premiership, while London Irish have also hit out at a report that staff may not be paid this month.

THE SUN

Arsenal are growing in confidence they can win the race to land their No 1 target Declan Rice this summer, according to reports.

Arsenal will have to pay up to £26m to sign striker Elyi Wahi, Montpellier manager Michel der Zakarian has warned.

David De Gea has reportedly rejected a new Manchester United contract as the club attempt to force him into a pay cut.

Manchester United and Tottenham have been handed a boost in their attempts to sign David Raya, with Brentford lining up a move for his potential replacement, Dutch international keeper Mark Flekken.

Julian Nagelsmann's girlfriend will leave her job at Bild after his shock dismissal as Bayern Munich manager, the publication confirmed.

Image: Julian Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern Munich and replaced by Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is bagging a "galactic" salary after taking over at Bayern Munich, reports claim.

Niko Kovac has turned down the chance to become Tottenham's new manager, according to reports.

Tickets for Arsenal's final day clash with Wolves have hit the market for a staggering £53,000 each.

Manchester United fans are furious with the ticket prices announced for the pre-season friendly against Wrexham.

Newcastle are reportedly monitoring Nice star Khephren Thuram ahead of a summer move.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United's coaching staff still have concerns over Harry Maguire's defensive qualities as the club captain continues to struggle for minutes.

Luis Enrique has admitted he does not see himself managing in the Premier League in what could be a blow to Tottenham.

Image: Antonio Conte left Tottenham by mutual consent last week

Dejan Kulusevski has insisted he and the rest of the Tottenham squad "stand by" the club's decision to part company with Antonio Conte, but has admitted he will miss working with the former Inter Milan coach.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United legend Gary Pallister says Jude Bellingham already holds the key to next season's Premier League title.

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro has hit back at Tim Sherwood for the second time in seven days after his early criticism.

DAILY MAIL

The FA have charged Arsenal's Miguel Molina and Aston Villa's Victor Manas with improper conduct following a heated confrontation in a clash at Villa Park last month.

One of Tottenham's biggest supporters' groups called upon the club to put out a "clear statement of strategy" following news of managing director Fabio Paratici's football ban being extended worldwide.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has ruled himself out of the running for the Tottenham manager's job because of an issue with Daniel Levy, according to reports.

Real Madrid are understood to be big admirers of Chelsea's Reece James, according to reports in Spain.

Image: Reece James is reportedly of interest to Real Madrid

Ruud Gullit has claimed Wout Weghorst is "not good enough" to play for either Manchester United or the Netherlands.

Manchester City are ploughing £300m of investment into revamping one end of the Etihad Stadium.

Bolton have become the second club to demand compensation from Barcelona over the transfer of Marcos Alonso last summer, according to reports in Spain.

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has revealed he was blindsided by the shock sacking of Julian Nagelsmann and the appointment of his successor Thomas Tuchel.

Jack Willis has signed a new contract with Toulouse which could keep him at the French club until the summer of 2025 - but his hopes of playing for England after the World Cup remain in doubt.

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has confirmed she tore two ligaments in her left ankle after withdrawing from her fourth-round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday night.

DAILY RECORD

Aston Villa are closing in on a deal for Celtic's rising star Aidan Borland.