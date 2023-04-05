Luis Enrique ready to manage Chelsea | Manchester United takeover talks to continue - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Luis Enrique is ready to manage Chelsea after talks with chairman Todd Boehly - with Frank Lampard set to fill in until the end of the season.

Manchester United will invite potential bidders to more talks in the coming days - and insist a sale is still possible.

Wolves' Daniel Podence could face a six-match ban for allegedly spitting at Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson after the FA confirmed he has been charged.

Barcelona fans chanted Lionel Messi's name in the 10th minute of their El Clasico clash with Real Madrid.

Robert Lewandowski has revealed he laughed at Jurgen Klopp when the Liverpool boss made a cheeky transfer offer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Redknapp says he wouldn't be surprised if Chelsea appointed his cousin Frank Lampard as caretaker manager, stating no-one knows the club better than him

DAILY MAIL

Zinedine Zidane will not become the next Chelsea or Tottenham manager because of his lack of English, according to Emmanuel Petit.

THE TIMES

The FA has admitted to an error of judgment after deleting a tweet that compared leading Women's Super League players to Barbie dolls.

Erling Haaland is set to be available for Manchester City's match against Southampton on Saturday after he returned to training on Wednesday.

Image: Erling Haaland has returned to Manchester City training following injury

THE INDEPENDENT

Inter Miami are willing to offer Lionel Messi an equity stake in the club to convince him to join this summer, although the player's preference is to stay in Europe until the 2024 Copa America in order to try and win the Champions League one last time.

Leicester City are considering an experienced caretaker in order to stay in the Premier League, with former manager Martin O'Neill and Rafa Benitez among the names discussed.

Chelsea's co-sporting directors have met with the players to explain the club's strategy in their search for a new manager, according to interim boss Bruno Saltor.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool keeper Alisson has spoken out on his fiery argument with Jordan Henderson during the goalless draw with Chelsea, insisting it's all water under the bridge.

THE ATHLETIC

Ajax's Dutch Cup semi-final against Feyenoord was suspended for almost half an hour after midfielder Davy Klaassen was struck in the head by an object from the crowd at De Kuip.

Erling Haaland has returned to training after the Manchester City striker recovered from a groin injury.

A gambling company with close ties to many Premier League shirt sponsors has been issued with a fine of more than £300,000 by the UK gambling operator.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Image: Manchester United takeover talks are reportedly set to continue this week

The Glazer family are planning to delve deeper into offers for Manchester United as they invite the leading bid contenders for negotiations in the coming days.

Tottenham are leading the chase to land James Maddison, with the England midfielder looking an increasingly likely departure from Leicester City this summer.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is now firmly on the radar of La Liga's biggest clubs for a free transfer at the end of next season, which could complicate his next decision.

The Football Association has published which intermediaries were involved in transfers in the last two windows, with Unique Sports Group (USG) the leading agency for transactions across the divisions.

Harold Varner III has unleashed a remarkable attack against his fellow LIV players, saying "they're growing their pockets, not growing the game".

Maro Itoje has urged Premiership Rugby to "make it more attractive" for clubs to keep hold of their England players, with the Saracens lock understood to be considering a lucrative move overseas after the World Cup.

Image: Could Leicester City midfielder James Maddison be on his way to Tottenham this summer?

THE GUARDIAN

The Premier League has stepped up its attempts to crack down on tragedy chanting after a marked increase in incidents.

DAILY RECORD

Bologna could return to raid the Scottish Premiership yet again after being linked with Josh Campbell and a pair of Aberdeen leading lights.

Kilmarnock kid Ben Brannan is set to get the chance to win a dream move to English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.