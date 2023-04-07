Former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on shortlist for Club Brugge job - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been included on the shortlist for the vacant manager's job at Club Brugge.

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be returning to management with Club Brugge

Dele Alli looks to have played his last game on loan at Besiktas after the Turkish side allowed him to return to England amid concerns that he needs a knee operation.

Manchester City's stadium is set to be named as a host venue, ahead of Old Trafford, for the British and Irish bid for Euro 2028.

Gareth Southgate, Jose Mourinho, Rio Ferdinand and Zinedine Zidane are to be members of a new UEFA advisory board of elite coaches and former players which will aim to tackle issues around the laws of the game, refereeing and the football calendar.

THE SUN

Image: Jesse Marsch could be heading back for the Premier League

Jesse Marsch has emerged as favourite for the Leicester City job after holding talks with King Power Stadium bosses.

Burnley's Johann Gudmundsson was struck on the head by a missile thrown by a spectator during the Clarets' 2-1 Championship win at Middlesbrough.

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell is confident that his former side can win the league if they beat Liverpool on Sunday.

Premier League aces are seeking help after becoming addicted to tobacco product snus, The Sun has found.

THE TELEGRAPH

Guus Hiddink has backed Frank Lampard to get the Chelsea head coach job permanently.

Kyle Walker faces a battle for a regular starting place in the system Pep Guardiola is using to defend the Premier League title, which could spark interest in the Manchester City defender

Image: Is Kyle Walker's future in doubt at Man City?

DAILY MAIL

Billions of pounds from the sale of Chelsea are still yet to be transferred to a foundation being established to provide Ukraine with aid, nearly a year on from the club's takeover.

John Terry has clashed with a Chelsea supporter online after he was told he should not be given a role as part of Frank Lampard's coaching team.

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson is facing a criminal trial in September after his dog allegedly attacked a masseur in his north London home.

Pep Guardiola has cast doubt over how much Kyle Walker will be involved for the remainder of Manchester City's bid for three trophies.

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara is reportedly on Barcelona's five-man midfielder shortlist ahead of this summer as the LaLiga giants look to revamp their engine room.

THE GUARDIAN

A new study has found 70 per cent of women saw girls drop out of sport when they were at school due to clothing and related body image concerns, with many left feeling "sexualised" by what they were forced to wear.

THE MIRROR

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi gave the club's stars a dressing down at their training session on Friday amid a dreadful run of results.

Andy Carroll has revealed he was the target of online abuse during his time at Liverpool and claimed he had to stay "positive" when his mental health was tumbling.

