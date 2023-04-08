Man Utd demand £50m for Scott McTominay if they are to sell in summer transfer window - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United will demand at least £50m before considering selling Scott McTominay this summer.

Image: Scott McTominay could be leaving Manchester United in the summer, according to reports

Prince George cut an excited figure in the crowd after going to watch Aston Villa's win against Nottingham Forest with his father William.

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson was involved in a car crash on Saturday while heading to watch his old club's victory over Everton.

Brentford and Brighton are the Premier League's biggest overachievers, looking at wages per point gained this season.

TV star James Corden played a surprise role in the shock appointment of Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

Former Chelsea stars Frank Leboeuf and Mario Melchiot fear for Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's future at the club.

Chelsea's misfiring new-boy Mykhailo Mudryk hopes some home comforts will help him find his form, with the attacker trying to bring his family to the capital as soon as a possible.

Image: Mykhailo Mudryk has struggled to make an impression at Chelsea

Norwich right-back Max Aarons is on the radar of Wolfsburg, while Tottenham are long-term admirers and also have a leading scout watching him this season.

Tottenham are keen to take Kilmarnock midfield prospect David Watson on trial, possibly as early as this week, after being alerted to his potential.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Newcastle and West Ham are leading the race to sign Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Alvaro Arbeloa has leapfrogged Raul as a serious contender to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid - but the former defender could be made No 2 alongside Jose Mourinho in a move that could split supporters down the middle

Frustrated Erik ten Hag admitted Marcus Rashford's suspected groin injury "doesn't look well" after the Manchester United forward limped off late on during their win over Everton

Image: Marcus Rashford sustained an injury in Man Utd's win over Everton on Saturday

Carlo Ancelotti expects experienced trio Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to remain at Real Madrid despite their contracts expiring this summer

Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick has hit out at media criticism in Brazil after the 16-year-old's recent goal drought for Palmeiras lasted 14 games.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Porto star Pepe ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit wants his former club to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United's hopes of landing Harry Kane have been boosted by Bayern Munich's reluctance to get involved in a bidding war for the England captain.

Image: Harry Kane's Tottenham contract expires at the end of next season

Manchester United, Tottenham, Brighton, Leicester, West Ham and Brentford were in Rotterdam for Feyenoord's KNVB Cup semi-final with Ajax to watch highly-rated Feyenoord pair Orkun Kokcu and Santiago Gimenez.

Bernd Leno has claimed Arsenal's All or Nothing documentary was not an accurate representation of what was going on at the club.

The son of former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has seen his hopes of landing a professional contract dampened after a trial with Sheffield United due to the club's transfer embargo.

Leicester have agreed a long-term deal to make Jesse Marsch their new manager.

James Maddison has removed his Twitter account following Leicester's 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth in Saturday afternoon's relegation six-pointer at the King Power Stadium.

Image: James Maddison's error set up Bournemouth's goal in their 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday

Super Bowl winner and free agent, Odell Beckham Jr, is reportedly set to fly into New York on Sunday ahead of a meeting with the Jets on Monday as a move to the franchise appears to edge ever closer.

A deal to bring Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets is still yet to be formally completed, but general manager Joe Douglas is certain that he will be with the franchise next season.

THE GUARDIAN

Boris Becker has spoken of his "brutal" prison experience in the UK, adding that during his incarceration he had to surround himself with "tough boys" for protection.