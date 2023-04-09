Man Utd transfer news: Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo made summer targets - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE TELEGRAPH

Erik ten Hag will target a central midfielder for Manchester United’s squad this summer, with Brighton pair Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister among the shortlist of players considered as potential signings.

THE EXPRESS

Brentford have reportedly slapped a £35m price tag on goalkeeper David Raya amid interest from several Premier League sides.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool are 'preparing a £70m offer' for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni.

Image: Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates scoring the opening goal against England in France's World Cup quarter-final win

Lionel Messi 'is hoping to hear from Barcelona president Joan Laporta' over a sensational Nou Camp return this summer.

Dele Alli's season is over after the Everton midfielder, who has been on loan at Besiktas, picked up a hip muscle injury which will rule him out for up to 10 weeks.

Villarreal's Alex Baena has decided to press charges against Real Madrid's Fede Valverde after the Uruguay midfielder punched him in the face as he was boarding the team bus after the two sides met on Saturday night.

Charles Leclerc has pleaded with fans to stop gathering outside his place of residence after his home address was recently leaked to the public.

THE SUN

Manchester United will learn the full extent of Marcus Rashford's injury on Monday - but he is likely to be absent from Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg at Old Trafford against Sevilla.

Chelsea and Liverpool are set to target Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, with the Italian club prepared to sell for £44m, according to reports.

Image: Nicolo Barella (right) is said to be a target for Chelsea and Liverpool

Manchester City's 19-year-old midfielder Kian Breckin - the son of former Nottingham Forest centre-back Ian - is being watched by Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Southampton.

Actor Ryan Reynolds has bought a £1.5m pad near Wrexham after snapping up the town's football club.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their hopes of signing Ansu Fati, with Barcelona ready to sell the attacker.

THE TIMES

Jofra Archer has given the England management an injury scare after suffering "discomfort" in his troublesome right elbow.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers remain adamant they are a match for runaway leaders Celtic, with captain James Tavernier insisting their Parkhead display proved they can win the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park later this month.