Jude Bellingham: Man City willing to pay whatever it takes to sign teenager - Paper Talk

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City are willing to pay whatever it takes to sign Jude Bellingham as they face a straight shootout for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder with Real Madrid.

Sam Wallace of The Telegraph and David Ornstein from The Athletic discuss the future of Jude Bellingham, could Erling Haaland help convince him to sign for Manchester City?

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have agreed to hide branding while hosting matches at Euro 2028 if they finally strike naming rights deals for their stadiums.

THE TIMES

Real Madrid have made Jude Bellingham their top transfer target this summer after a meeting between senior figures at the club and representatives acting for the young England midfielder.

Former Tottenham forward Erik Lamela says he can understand why Spurs fans want Mauricio Pochettino back in charge of the club.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United's move for Jude Bellingham - along with the rest of their summer transfer activity - is surrounded by uncertainty as the takeover saga continues.

THE SUN

Manchester United bidder Thomas Zilliacus has pulled out of the club's "farcical" takeover saga.

Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane confirmed his family still lives in Manchester.

THE GUARDIAN

Bravemansgame, the likely favourite for Thursday's Grade One Aintree Bowl Chase, was sensationally taken out of the feature race on the opening day of this year's Grand National meeting after a court order was made to prevent him running.

A pair of trainers worn by NBA star Michael Jordan have sold for $2.2m, setting a record price at auction for game-worn sports footwear, Sotheby's announced.

THE MIRROR

Arsenal lodged an enquiry for Chelsea icon N'Golo Kante as the France midfielder attempts to come to a decision over his future.

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has been given one game to save his job as their Saudi Pro League title challenge falls apart.

Gerard Pique reportedly helped persuade Barcelona to part company with Lionel Messi two years ago.

DAILY STAR

Worried neighbours reported Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison to the RSPCA after growing concerned about the noise his dogs were making.

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig this summer.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon is facing further surgery to help his recovery from his horrific double leg break.

Snooker legend John Higgins is extra motivated to win this year's World Championship - so he can meet Ange Postecoglou.