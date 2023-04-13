Vincent Kompany: Tottenham make Burnley manager top target to replace Antonio Conte - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Vincent Kompany is now Tottenham's No 1 target to replace Antonio Conte.

Manchester United and Manchester City will have to pay as much as £130m to land Jude Bellingham.

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Gavi with Todd Boehly set to meet with his parents, according to reports.

Jordan Zemura has agreed to join Udinese this summer on a free transfer from Bournemouth.

Newcastle have reportedly joined the race to sign Declan Rice this summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was on the verge of joining Real Madrid before Zinedine Zidane blocked the transfer, according to reports.

Image: Could Jose Mourinho make a shock return to Chelsea?

Jose Mourinho is only prepared to leave Roma for two clubs - but will reportedly "push" for a return to Chelsea.

Manchester United bidder Thomas Zilliacus has pulled out of the club's "farcical" takeover saga.

Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane confirmed his family still lives in Manchester.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Wallace of The Telegraph and David Ornstein from The Athletic discuss the future of Jude Bellingham, could Erling Haaland help convince him to sign for Manchester City?

Manchester City are willing to pay whatever it takes to sign Jude Bellingham as they face a straight shootout for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder with Real Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have agreed to hide branding while hosting matches at Euro 2028 if they finally strike naming rights deals for their stadiums.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has received death threats and he and his family have been placed under protection following alleged claims of racism made against him.

THE TIMES

Real Madrid have made Jude Bellingham their top transfer target this summer after a meeting between senior figures at the club and representatives acting for the young England midfielder.

Former Tottenham forward Erik Lamela says he can understand why Spurs fans want Mauricio Pochettino back in charge of the club.

Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are all keen on the Dutch manager Arne Slot, who has transformed Feyenoord into runaway Eredivisie leaders.

The legal tackle height in Scottish domestic rugby is to be lowered next season in a bid to reduce the number of head injuries.

THE ATHLETIC

Watford have held preliminary discussions with Francesco Farioli about succeeding current head coach Chris Wilder.

England will train at the Sunshine Coast Stadium in Queensland, Australia, which will be their first base camp at the Women's World Cup this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Image: Jude Bellingham is the most-wanted midfielder in the world

Manchester United's move for Jude Bellingham - along with the rest of their summer transfer activity - is surrounded by uncertainty as the takeover saga continues.

Premier League clubs will vote on Thursday on a voluntary ban on front-of-shirt gambling sponsors, which are currently worth a combined £52m.

Harvey Barnes is losing his race to be fit for Dean Smith's first game as Leicester boss but could be in contention for the crucial clash with fellow strugglers Wolves on April 22.

Women's tennis will return to China after a four-year absence this autumn for the first time since the disappearance of Peng Shuai despite ongoing concerns over her freedom and safety.

THE GUARDIAN

Bravemansgame, the likely favourite for Thursday's Grade One Aintree Bowl Chase, was sensationally taken out of the feature race on the opening day of this year's Grand National meeting after a court order was made to prevent him running.

A pair of trainers worn by NBA star Michael Jordan have sold for $2.2m, setting a record price at auction for game-worn sports footwear, Sotheby's announced.

THE MIRROR

Image: N'Golo Kante needs to decide on his Chelsea future

Arsenal lodged an enquiry for Chelsea icon N'Golo Kante as the France midfielder attempts to come to a decision over his future.

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has been given one game to save his job as their Saudi Pro League title challenge falls apart.

Gerard Pique reportedly helped persuade Barcelona to part company with Lionel Messi two years ago.

Luton will have to fork out around £10m to improve their stadium if they are promoted to the Premier League this season.

Steven Gerrard is happy to bide his time as he plots his return to top-level management.

DAILY STAR

Image: Tottenham forward Richarlison

Worried neighbours reported Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison to the RSPCA after growing concerned about the noise his dogs were making.

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Ian Maxwell has vowed that a Hampden upgrade is coming should the joint UK bid to host Euro 2028 be successful.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon is facing further surgery to help his recovery from his horrific double leg break.

Snooker legend John Higgins is extra motivated to win this year's World Championship - so he can meet Ange Postecoglou.