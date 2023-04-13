Chelsea invite Julian Nagelsmann for face-to-face talks over head coach vacancy - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea have invited Julian Nagelsmann for face-to-face talks as they ramp up their search for a new manager.

THE TIMES

Real Madrid have made Jude Bellingham their top transfer target this summer after a meeting between senior figures at the club and representatives acting for the England midfielder.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Vinny O'Connor explains why Liverpool have seemingly pulled out of the race to try to sign Jude Bellingham

Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all keen on the Dutch manager Arne Slot, who has transformed Feyenoord into runaway Eredivisie leaders.

Angry Fulham fans have urged the owner Shahid Khan to reconsider a plan to charge as much as £3,000 for season tickets in the club's new Riverside Stand next season.

Tottenham and Brighton have been charged by the FA for failing to control their coaching staff during a touchline bust-up in the Premier League match on Saturday.

THE ATHLETIC

Newcastle are set to sign Republic of Ireland U19 goalkeeper Reece Byrne to their academy squad.

Former Real Madrid and Everton playmaker James Rodriguez has had his Olympiacos contract terminated.

Lyon have denied reports that American businesswoman Michele Kang is set to acquire a majority stake in the women's team.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have made contact with N'Golo Kante about a potential move across London next season, according to reports.

Image: N'Golo Kante's Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season

Arsenal are said to be keeping tabs on pacey French winger Moussa Diaby as the north London club prepare to compete against Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle in the upcoming transfer window.

The US are ready to make Folarin Balogun one of their poster boys if he opts to represent them at senior international level.

Real Madrid are ready to make a fresh bid to sign Reece James if Chelsea are forced to sell players this summer.

Liverpool are set to make a move for Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, according to reports, as Jurgen Klopp's side sets about rebuilding the midfield amid news that the club have dropped out of the race for Jude Bellingham.

Tottenham are the latest club to signal their interest in Barcelona's Ansu Fati - but the out-of-favour wonderkid is determined to stay at the Nou Camp, according to reports.

THE GUARDIAN

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Alexis Mac Allister, who would welcome a summer transfer and is expected to leave Brighton early in the window if conditions are met.

Image: Alexis Mac Allister could leave Brighton this summer, according to reports

THE MIRROR

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Harry Kane this summer - but the England skipper wants to stay in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane was grieving the death of a close family member when he attacked Bayern Munich team-mate Leroy Sane after his team's Champions League thrashing at Manchester City.

Liverpool have already missed out on one of their alternative targets to Jude Bellingham, with Konrad Laimer set to join Bayern Munich instead.

Al Nassr have confirmed the exit of boss Rudi Garcia - who will be replaced by Dinko Jelicic - after Cristiano Ronaldo let the club know of his dissatisfaction with the French coach's approach.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic and Rangers will not be forced to rip up multi-million pound sponsorship deals despite a move by the Premier League to ban bookies as shirt sponsors.

Rangers could be set to make a second attempt to lure Barcelona kid Pablo Torre to Ibrox, according to reports in Spain.