Chelsea schedule Gavi talks as Barcelona close on Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan - Paper Talk

THE MIRROR

Chelsea have scheduled a second transfer meeting to sign Barcelona midfielder Gavi this summer as the Catalan club look set to seal the signing of Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City.

Chelsea are set to hold renewed talks with Mason Mount over a new contract, with the midfielder's current deal due to expire next year.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are set to target Fulham's Joao Palhinha this summer, with the west Londoners already lining up Porto's Mateus Uribe as a replacement for their Portuguese star.

Eddie Howe has refused to rule out a Newcastle move for a player like Declan Rice after insisting they only want to sign "elite" talent this summer.

Image: Declan Rice could be on the move from West Ham in the summer

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane reportedly asked club chiefs not to sack team-mate Sadio Mane - despite being punched by the Senegalese star in a furious row after their defeat to Manchester City.

THE SUN

Chelsea are set to sell eight players this summer in a massive clear-out.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Anthony Gordon has apologised to Eddie Howe in clear-the-air talks with the Newcastle manager after reacting angrily to being substituted.

Image: Anthony Gordon (right) has apologised to Newcastle manager Eddie Howe

THE ATHLETIC

Kalidou Koulibaly will miss the second leg of Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for several weeks.

Tino Livramento made his return to competitive action with the Southampton B side against Stoke in the Premier League 2 on Friday.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed he will be taking legal action over claims he made racist or insulting remarks about Nice players while he was manager of the club last year.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea have held talks with Sporting's Ruben Amorim as they continue their search for their next permanent manager.

DAILY RECORD

Christian Nerlinger has knocked back the chance to become Rangers' new sporting director.